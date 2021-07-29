AUL: Grattan United's class tells against Glenthorn Celtic

Glenthorn Celtic A 0 Grattan United A 4

A SPARKLING display from Grattan United A saw them brush aside the challenge of Glenthorn Celtic 4-0 in their opening Mossie Linnane League Cup clash at sun-drenched Glenthorn Park.

It was certainly a terrific team performance from a Grattan side that made a big statement with this emphatic win.

The evergreen Harry Goulding alongside of Anthony Burns were solid at the back and in Anthony Harte, Grattan had a player with immense talent and ability that caused the Glenthorn rearguard all sorts of problems whenever in possession of the ball.

Then, of course, there was that superb penalty save from James Byrne to deny Glenthorn a chance to get back into the game.

Grattan found themselves in front on six minutes when the Glenthorn defence allowed the bounce of the ball deceive them and showing sheer determination was John Paul O’Sullivan to guide the opener home for the visitors.

Minutes later, a break down the right sees Christy Bullman’s low effort ricochet off Ryan Meany before going narrowly out for a corner.

A chance fell for Bullman again soon after, but his header near goal slammed the side netting.

Grattan were flowing at this stage now and once again, Bullman found himself unlucky when he sees his first time – side-footed effort flash narrowly wide of the far post.

But, when play shifted to the other end, a free-kick from Larkin Cahoon landed for Gary Nolan who headed goalwards, only to see Byrne waiting in the right place to collect.

Then, right after the water break, a delivery by Aaron Broderick arrives for Dean Murray, but he fails to help it past Graham Murphy while unattended. And when Cahoon’s corner was cleared, it came for John Gaffney, but he slices his effort wide of the target from outside the box.

But, it was Grattan who doubled their advantage when after good work by Bullman, Anthony Harte found himself with time to control before rifling a beautiful strike into the top corner of the net on the half-hour — giving the Glenthorn keeper no chance whatsoever.

Grattan's Anthony Harte in action against Glenthorn Celtic at Glenthorn Park over the weekend.

A chance did fall for Glenthorn minutes later when from Edwin Buckley’s free, John Gaffney was accorded a free header but failed to keep his effort down as it skimmed narrowly over.

Sloppy play then from Glenthorn presented Grattan with cheap possession and it was Anthony Burns who availed of the opportunity when he picked out John Paul O’Sullivan on the left.

The Grattan striker weaved his way inside before shooting low past Graham Murphy to hand Grattan a 3-0 lead on 40 minutes.

Just after the break, Grattan’s Christy Bullman had a great chance to extend his side’s lead but dragged his effort uncharacteristically wide of the far post.

Glenthorn were then given a chance to claw their way back into the game, but James Byrne produced a superb save from Jamie Dunne’s penalty kick.

Byrne was on hand once again to tip over from a forceful Jamie Dunne free minutes later.

But, Grattan extended their lead once again when John Paul O’Sullivan won good possession on the right before crossing low for Cian Hawkins to rifle home from close range – 4-0 to Grattan on 66.

Glenthorn never despaired though with Shane Duggan working the ball inside for Jamie Dunne who was not too far off when his stinging effort arrowed narrowly past the post.

Then, Gary Nolan managed to work his way through the Grattan defence, but in the end, he failed to beat James Byrne between the sticks for Grattan.

With just minutes on the clock, a final chance fell for Glenthorn when James Falvey drilled over from outside the box, but it mattered little anyway as the points were well and truly wrapped up by a Grattan side that looked the real deal – even at this early stage.

Glenthorn Celtic's captain Jason McGrath (left) with Grattan United's John Paul O'Sullivan accompanied by referee Jim Cronin. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GLENTHORN CELTIC: Graham Murphy, Ryan Meany, John Gaffney, Finton Forde, Kenneth Crinnion, Shane Geraghty, Edwin Buckley, Jason McGrath, Jamie Dunne, Gary Nolan and Larkin Cahoon.

Subs: Chris O’Keeffe for Ryan Meany (22), Sean O’Connor for Kenneth Cronin (50), James Falvey and Shane Duggan for Larkin Cahoon and Shane Geraghty (57), Kevin Allen for Fintan Forde (67).

GRATTAN UNITED: James Byrne, Aaron Broderick, Dean Murray, Anthony Burns, Harry Goulding, Keith Harris, Don Broderick, Anthony Kent, John Paul O’Sullivan, Anthony Harte and Christy Bullman.

Subs: Glen Casey for Keith Harris (55), Cian Hawkins for Christy Bullman (60), Eric Fleming and Luke Murphy for Anthony Harte and Dean Murray (74), Colin Daley for Don Broderick (80).

Referee: Jim O’Connor.