Cork's exciting U20 forwards offer hope for the future of football in the county

DESPITE the obvious gloom hanging over Cork football since Sunday’s Munster final there are still encouraging signs for the future.

That’s particularly true in the current crop of U20s, especially in the forwards, who are continuing the trend of high-scoring games from the breakthrough 2019 campaign.

That was the first season under Keith Ricken’s guidance and produced Munster and All-Ireland titles, scoring 13 goals in their four matches.

Opening with five against Waterford in Clonakilty, Cork followed it up with three against Kerry in the final before adding two in the All-Ireland semi-final success against Tyrone.

And the Rebels completed the memorable campaign with a second set of three goals in the final against Dublin.

And there is a similar pattern developing with the class of 2021 because Cork have scored three goals in both games, starting with the 3-12 to 3-11 win over Kerry and wrapping up another Munster title in the 3-20 to 3-10 victory against Tipperary.

The classy Conor Corbett, captain of the All-Ireland winning minor side of 2019, was always going to command much of the attention and the Clyda Rovers player duly announced his arrival in the opening match against Kerry.

He finished with 2-4 of Cork’s 3-12 in a one-point win and Corbett’s first goal in stoppage time at the end of the opening half underlined his ability.

Receiving a pass from Jack Cahalane, Corbett let fly with a rocket-like shot which flew past Kerry keeper Marc Kelliher before he could even move.

Although less conspicuous in the opening stages of the final against Tipp, Corbett still managed a couple of points during the second quarter.

The fact that both were scored from either foot was further evidence of his progress, which, sadly, has been curtailed by a cruciate knee ligament injury.

It happed in an innocuous challenge out near the touchline in front of the Ryan Stand, but Corbett’s initial reaction suggested something was definitely wrong.

He hit the ground with his fist but still managed to return to the action following treatment and then kicked his brace of points before being replaced by Mallow’s Sean McDonnell for the second half.

Unfortunately, it’s the end of Corbett’s season, but his unavailability doesn’t weaken a strong attack because of the talent elsewhere in the team.

DEPTH

Take David Buckley from Newcestown as an example.

He lined out at full-back with the minors in 2018 and centre-back with the U20s last season, but wears 15 this season.

Vice-captain in a season led by dual player Brian Hayes, Buckley has been in sensational scoring form, accounting for 0-15 of Cork’s 6-32.

He looked sharp in the win over Kerry, scoring 0-3 from play, including his opening point after only two minutes.

But, Buckley ventured up a couple of levels against Tipp, hitting 0-10, of which 0-7 came from play, and the home side couldn’t get a handle on him at any stage.

Young Colin Walsh went from centre-forward with the minors (U17) last season straight into the team at full-forward this summer.

Colin Walsh challenges Kerry’s Joey Nagle during last season's Munster minor semi-final in Tralee. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It’s a major step-up and while the Kanturk youngster is under-age again for the next two years, Walsh still looks comfortable.

He scored a point against Kerry before being substituted, but added 1-3 against Tipp, the goal coming after a flowing move to send Cork 10 points clear just after Tipp bagged 1-2.

The introduction of Buttevant’s Michael O’Neill mid-way through the second half of the provincial final added another link to the 2019 minors. He was right corner-forward and scored 0-6 in the final win over Galway, divided equally between frees and points from open play.

McDonnell took only six minutes to showcase what he can do by scoring a brilliant solo goal, taking the ball wide on the right and meandering through defenders.

They backed off, believing he was going to off-load the leather, but McDonnell kept going and going and said ‘I’ll score myself if that’s the case’ before blasting an unstoppable shot to the net.

And the minors, who meet Kerry in the Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, have some bright prospects, too.