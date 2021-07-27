FAI Cup second round draw sees Cork City host St Pat's while Cobh have to travel to face Maynooth

CORK CITY have been handed a home draw against St Patrick’s Athletic in the Second Round of the FAI Cup, while Cobh Ramblers make the trip to face Maynooth University Town.

City, who defeated Sligo Rovers in the first round, have been handed another tough draw against Pats, who are currently level on points with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

St Pat's progressed to the second round after defeating Bray Wanderers but Colin Healy’s side will be confident of causing another upset and advancing to the quarter-finals.

St Pat's last won the competition in 2014, ending a 53-year wait for the club to win the trophy and they will be confident of getting their hands on the trophy.

Cobh’s reward for knocking out Liffey Wanderers is a tie against another non-league team in Maynooth.

Danny O'Connell of Cobh Ramblers in action during the FAI Cup First Round match between Liffey Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by David Kiberd/Sportsfile

The Students successfully defeated Malahide United in the last round and are no strangers to playing a Cork side at this stage of the competition, having been knocked out by City in the second round in 2018.

Maynooth who won the FAI Intermediate Cup in 2018, will be hoping they fair better this time against a Cork side, but Cobh will see it as an excellent opportunity to advance to the quarter-final and interim manager Darren Murphy will see it as a chance to increase his chances of being offered the job permanently.

Apart from City and Cobh’s fixtures, the standout tie of the round is Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians.

Ties are set to be played the week ending Sunday 29 August.

FAI Cup Second Round draw in full:

Waterford v Kilnamanagh; Dundalk v St Mochtas; Finn Harps v Derry City; Maynooth University Town v Cobh Ramblers; Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Longford Town; Killester Donnycarney v Wexford.