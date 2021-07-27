Leevale's Conor Callinan continues his rich vein of form in the pole vault

A month ago, Conor Callinan of Leevale became the youngest ever winner of an Irish senior outdoor title when he won the pole vault on a cold blustery day in Morton Stadium ahead of the best pole vaulters in the country.

On Saturday he was back in action at the Munster junior championships at the MTU stadium. Curiously, all the usual heights had 1cm added, but the reason soon became clear.

He cleared his opening height of 4.01m, as did his clubmate Joshua Fitzgerald, at the first attempt.

He then cleared 4.16m at the second attempt, but Fitzgerald couldn’t manage it and had to settle for silver.

Callinan then cleared 4.31m and 4.51m (a new PB) at the first attempt and had the bar raised to 4.61m which he cleared at the second attempt. The value of that added 1cm then became clear as it added 1cm to the Irish Youths record of 4.60m held by Anthony McCreery since 2005.

Next weekend he travels to Franconville, north of Paris, for an U18 match, along with Leevale clubmates Una Brice and Lucy May Sleeman, and Maeve O’Neill of Doheny’s.

Conor Callinan ( Colaiste an Chroi Naofa & Leevale AC is the CCS Person of the Month pictured at the Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Award for October.

Brice made it a Leevale double by winning the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.36m, and then travelled to Carlow for the Irish Life health Summer Games on Sunday where she cleared 3.20m at the first attempt. She followed by clearing 3.40m, 3.55m and 3.62m – all at the third attempt. This is a big improvement on the 3.50m PB from last year and it is also a new Irish Youths record.

Also in Carlow, Shane Howard of Bandon recorded his second best ever long jump with 7.56m in the third round. His best of 7.61m was in June 2019.

Megan Moynihan of West Muskerry was second in the hammer with 51.46m and Michael Healy of Youghal was second in the discus with 42.25m.

The men’s 1,500m saw Cian McPhillips of Longford win in 3:40.56 to break Ray Flynn’s Irish junior record set 45 years ago. Ruairi Casey of Togher was third in 3:52.06.

Billy Ryan of Cork Track Club won his heat of the 200m in 22.86 and made it a double with a win in the 400m in 50.10.

Lucy May Sleeman was second in the 100m hurdles in 14.57 and fourth in the 100m in 12.61, while Leevale clubmate Scott Gibson was fourth in the 100m in 10.79.

One of the results that stood out at the Munster championships was the junior 1,500m won by Jane Buckley of Leevale in 4:53.27 from Lucy Holmes of West Waterford in 4:54.68 and Emma Landers of Youghal in 5:02.25.

After his huge disappointment at the SPAR European U23 championships Darragh McElhinney of Bantry and UCD was back in action at the British Milers Club meet in Loughborough. This was another strange race with just one runner going with the pacemaker from the gun. The others, including McElhinney, were content to make their own way at a slower pace.

The pacemaker dropped out at halfway leaving English runner Ben Greenwood with a big lead which he held all the way to the finish. The last 100m saw the chasing group closing fast, but their efforts came too late. Greenwood clocked 3:41.76, taking just under six seconds off his previous best, with McElhinney second in 3:42.17, a big improvement on his previous best of 3:43.87 in Belfast in May. He is in great form and certainly did not deserve the treatment he received at the European U23 championships.

Also in action was Fearghal Curtin of Youghal and Arizona State, who did go with the pacemaker from the start. However, he was overtaken by Hugo Milner with 2km to go and lost contact with him. Milner won in 13:44.46, taking almost ten seconds off his previous best, with Curtin second in 13:49.91 to improve on his previous best of 13:53.31 set in 2019.