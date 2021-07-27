Former City star John O'Flynn joins Cobh Ramblers backroom staff 

Cobh Ramblers have added Cork City legend John O’Flynn to their first team backroom staff.

One of City’s all time greatest strikers and someone who was capped at Republic Of Ireland U21 level during his own playing career, O’Flynn will hope to make a significant contribution and share his footballing knowledge with Darren Murphy’s Ramblers side.

On the addition of John O’Flynn to the Cobh Ramblers first team coaching setup, a club statement read:

“John brings a wealth of experience to Darren Murphy’s team, having played professionally both in Ireland and cross-channel in England.

“We look forward to working with John and the rest of the first team coaching staff in the weeks and months ahead.

“The former Exeter and Barnet striker enjoyed a hugely successful football career, which included caps at Ireland U21 level. He was a League of Ireland winner with Cork City in 2005, while also enjoying spells at Limerick and Finn Harps.

"In recent times John concluded his playing career at Cobh Wanderers in the Munster Senior League and spent time as manager at Wexford side Bunclody."

After taking over as the Cobh Ramblers manager until the end of the season, following the departure of Stuart Ashton last week, Darren Murphy got off to a winning start by defeating Liffey Wanderers 2-0 in the FAI Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Along with the addition of O’Flynn, Murphy has already added former Waterford first team coach Fran Rockett to his backroom staff, along with former Cobh Ramblers and Waterford player Conor Meade in what will be Murphy's first league in charge, Ramblers play First Division leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park this Friday night.