Patrick Horgan: Cork captain showed once more why he's a hurling artist

YOU couldn't definitively call it Patrick Horgan's greatest score, because he's been a human highlight reel of magnificent points for Cork and Glen Rovers across two decades, but it sure was special.

It's like watching Messi or Tom Brady. You're nearly guaranteed they'll do something memorable every time.

Last Saturday the Cork captain arched the sliotar between the posts at LIT Gaelic Grounds from his knees, a throwback to Brian Corcoran's effort on his comeback at the same venue in 2004. Of course, Horgan had done it before a few times, most notably in burying a hat-trick past Kilkenny two summers ago at Croke Park. Yet it was a breathtaking moment in a thrilling joust with Clare.

What added it was the wonderful photos of Piaras Ó Mídheach from Sportsfile, a freeze-frame of hurling history as with that point, the 33-year-old was on his way to becoming the top inter-county point-scorer from play of all-time.

Patrick Horgan of Cork watches the ball he hit, while on one knee, go over the bar. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Going into last Saturday, he had 132 points from play, Joe Canning and Henry Shefflin 133 each. Canning added another in the loss to Waterford, while Horgan is now on 135.

POINTS FROM PLAY



135: Patrick Horgan

134: Joe Canning

133: Eddie Keher

133: John Mullane

133: Henry Shefflin — Flagship Hurlers (@FHurlers) July 24, 2021

In the overall scoring charts, Canning is 27-486 (567) in 62 appearances; Shefflin has 27-484 (565 points overall) from 71; Horgan's tally is 22-443 (509) in 62, with the clash with Dublin to come. A couple of more seasons, and depending on Canning's future, Horgan could overtake them both.

The Cork hurling icon might not have the Celtic Cross his brilliance deserves but he's still an automatic in the best Rebel 15 of the last 50 years. A natural talent to a degree, in that he was playing the Glen's U14s in Féile at 12, his commitment to the game is legendary.

DEDICATION

Former Cork manager John Meyler detailed it in conversation with Shane Stapleton on Our Game.

"I was at a league match recently, Sars against the Glen, and Hoggie is down there with kids striking the ball against the wall. You've a 10-year-old and alongside him you've Patrick Horgan. It's just constant, constant practice.

"Our training would have started with Cork at half seven and Hoggie would be there at half five. Eoin Cadogan five minutes later, Alan Cadogan five minutes later.

About six o'clock, Hoggie would go out on the pitch, himself and Alan Cadogan, they'd go out on the pitch five balls each, about 40 yards out, run onto it, pick it up, over the bar.

"Then start it again over the other side. He's replicating in Páirc Uí Rinn, or wherever we trained, what he's doing in matches.

"Doug Howlett used to say to us that before every All Blacks match, on the Thursday before he'd catch a hundred balls in training. He knew when it came to Saturday he'd his work done and he was going to catch the ball. These guys have their work done. No one sees Hoggie doing that."

One of his trademark shots is his step-back efforts, lower percentage than striking on the front foot, but vital when space is at a premium at the elite level.

He previously told Colm Parkinson on The GAA Hour: "I just keep doing it until it’s a normal strike. I try to practice it so much so that if I’m on the front foot, it doesn’t feel as comfortable as I do on the back foot.

"I do a lot of visualisation and visualising the positions I’ll be in. I don’t know does that work or whatever but I tick a box by doing it anyway."