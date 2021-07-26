Cork to face Dublin in All-Ireland hurling quarter-final next Saturday

Cork will face Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final next Saturday, with Tipperary doing battle with Waterford. The GAA will confirm times and venues later today.

Saturday’s win over Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick sent Kieran Kingston’s side into the last six. The draw was made by GAA President Larry McCarthy on Monday’s edition of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1. As beaten provincial finalists, Tipp and Dublin were on one side of the draw while Cork and Waterford, winners in round 2 of the qualifiers at the weekend, were on the other, with no need to worry about repeat pairings.

The semi-final draw will be contingent on how the quarter-finals go: if Tipperary win beat Waterford, then Cork/Dublin will face Limerick, but a Waterford win and a Cork win would see the Rebels face Kilkenny and the Déise clash with Limerick. Waterford and Dublin victories would result in Limerick v Dublin and Killkenny v Waterford.

The counties met in last year’s championship, too. Having lost to Waterford in the Munster semi-final, Cork were drawn against Mattie Kenny’s team a week later in Thurles and triumphed by 1-25 to 0-22, with Declan Dalton’s early goal, set up by Jack O’Connor, giving the Rebels an early cushion which was never relinquished.

Dublin haven’t beaten Cork in championship hurling since the 1927 All-Ireland final, repeating the feat of five years earlier, while this will be the sixth meeting in the back-door era. A 2007 clash in Parnell Park was the first championship meeting since the 1952 All-Ireland final, and Cork triumphed there as well as in Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following year.

In 2013, Dublin were Leinster champions and looked likely winners for long periods of their All-Ireland semi-final against Cork in Croke Park only for Patrick Horgan’s goal and a red card for Dublin’s Ryan O’Dwyer to turn the game, Cork progressing by 1-24 to 1-19.

Three years later, the first year of Kieran Kingston’s first stint in charge, Cork won by 1-26 to 1-23 against Dublin in Páirc Uí Rinn and that was their last meeting until November of last year.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Cork’s Séamus Harnedy – awarded man of the match by Sky Television – was delighted with the win but felt that there was a lot to work on, too.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster,” he said.

“In fairness to Clare, they never died and in the end, only for Pa Collins making a last-second save, we would have been out of the championship and we were six points up going into injury time, so that’s something to reflect on.

“A lot of things went wrong, including myself – I should have had a goal in the first half and I had a few wides at the start of the second half – but in fairness we stuck to our guns and our gameplan and thankfully it paid off.

“It wasn’t easy, down to 13 by the end. It was a very hard day out there in those conditions, it was absolutely blistering heat, a lot of fellas going down with cramps, but, look, all that matters is that we’re into the quarter-final now and it’s on to next week.

“We’re going to have to put it behind us very, very quickly and drive on again. We’re just thrilled – we’ve a young enough group but, by God, did they stand up when we needed it today. Down to 13 men at the end, things went a little bit out the window. In fairness, the backs stayed solid as a unit and again, it came down to Pa in the last minute to keep us in the championship – you need the bit of luck and we may have ridden it a small bit but it’s great, we’re into the next round, we’re into the quarter-final and that’s all that matters.

“That’s really going to stand to them in the coming years and I’m just thrilled to be part of this group.” The 3-19 to 1-23 triumph was the first time in 30 years that Cork had won a championship match with more goals and fewer points than their opponents and Harnedy was pleased to see the green flags return.

“Yeah, it’s something we focused on throughout the league,” he said, “and maybe got away from a small bit against Limerick.

“In fairness to Shane Barrett and Shane Kingston, their movement was pivotal for the goals and they took them with aplomb. Shane Barrett’s, especially, was a class goal at the end, when it was badly needed.

“They were in a better position, it’s all about the team, it’s not about me. We’re just delighted, as I say, and we move on.”