Colin Healy hails the fitness and focus of his players after Sligo upset

CORK City upset the odds by knocking Sligo Rovers out of the FAI Cup on Sunday much to the delighted of their supporters.

City came into the game sitting second bottom in the First Division table and were winless in their previous four matches. Sligo have had an extraordinary season to date and not many would have seen City come away from the Showgrounds with their name in the hat for the second round.

After the game, City manager Colin Healy was thrilled with his side’s achievement.

“I thought the boys were fantastic. I thought they defended very, very, well. It’s a hard place to come. Obviously, with the conditions; it was very, very, warm as well, but we defended very well. We got some very good goals as well and I think we deserved the win at the end.

“The boys never gave in. They kept going. Even at 2-2, your thinking, they were going to go for it but Dale Holland comes up with a fantastic goal. The boys worked hard, their fitness levels showed today. They’re a fit team and they showed their togetherness that is important and it’s a great result.”

RESOLUTE

Despite conceding two goals, City were excellent defensively. The Rebel Army had to endure long periods of the game without the ball but maintained their defensive shape. City haven’t had the rub of the green in some of their recent games but against Sligo, Healy thinks things finally went right for his players.

“It was always going to be hard coming up here, we knew that. We knew that, sometimes, that we weren’t going to be on the ball, and it was defensively we had to make sure that we were right. They were going to get chances, they got their two goals, and we got the last goal with Dale Holland.

Then, there were eight minutes of injury time and we had to see it out. We changed the system. We went with a back five and Cian Coleman dropped back in there and we defended the box.

"The boys have been doing well over the last few weeks and things haven’t gone their way. Today went their way and it’s been great for them."

Cork City manager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

The goal of the came when Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh drew City level in the first half. The City players showed great composure and courage in the buildup to the goal and it was a smart finish from O’Brien-Whitmarsh. Healy was quick to praise his team’s first goal.

“I thought in the first half, we didn’t keep possession great but it showed when we did keep possession, it lead to a fantastic goal. It was a great goal by Beineon. The whole team, the work-rate was great. When you have the work-rate, you get opportunities and it’s a fantastic win today.”

City return to league action on Friday against UCD. City have struggled to put any sort of a consistent run together in the league this season. Although UCD did knock Shelbourne out of the FAI Cup, victory against Sligo should give City the confidence that they can defeat the Students. Healy knows that it is important that his players look after themselves to be in the right shape for the game.

“That will create confidence for the players, but the players will be tired now so we got to make sure we get them in tomorrow and have them do recovery work. UCD had a very good win against Shelbourne on Friday night and they are a good side. The players will come in tomorrow, get their recovery and we will go again.”