David Moran: Kerry used last year’s bitter defeat to push on

'Cork had their own disappointment after the Tipperary game, but you use anything that you might think will give you an edge.'
OUTSTANDING midfielder David Moran admitted last season’s shock semi-final defeat was a factor in their whopping victory.

“It was definitely something on our minds, but you’re not going to win a Munster championship thinking that way alone,” he said after.

“Cork had their own disappointment after the Tipperary game, but you use anything that you might think will give you an edge. I think it was a factor, but if we had beaten them last year I reckon we would just have been tuned in.”

Such a lopsided scoreline didn’t look like materialising after Cork started encouragingly and Moran was concerned about their sluggish opening.

“We were very happy with three-quarters of the game after being very disappointed with the opening quarter.

We knew by the first water break that things hadn’t gone according to plan because we didn’t start the way we wanted to, but got there in the end.

“We conceded a lot in the first half compared to the other games this season, but the lads are going well up front and there’s plenty of competition.

“The spirit in the camp is very good and sure you can’t beat winning, which is something we’ve been doing.”

Kerry now can put the feet up and catch next weekend’s Ulster final between Tyrone and Monaghan.

They play the winners in the All-Ireland semi-final and it will be a three-week break for Moran and colleagues and two for either Tyrone or Monaghan.

“If I had a choice I’d prefer two weeks, which is ideal. Four weeks is the worst in the world. With three you’ve a little bit longer, but two is perfect.

“That’s what we’ve had in the last few games which suited us well. The old school thinking was the more time together the better, but as a player it’s a disaster.”

Moran identified the spirit in the squad as central to the team’s success.

“I don’t think I’ve been part of a squad with such spirit and work ethic. Fellows start, they come in and I was taken off in plenty of games this year, but I didn’t complain because the team is bigger than that.”

