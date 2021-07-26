Analysis: Kerry's iron grip on kick-outs left Cork with no chance

AFTER a routing of the calibre that Kerry dished out to Cork in the Munster Senior Football championship final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Sunday analysis seems an almost ridiculous concept.

There simply is no point in highlighting who topped the stats in terms of possessions from a Cork viewpoint, or who provided the most assists in their paltry 1-9 tally.

The final score is enough of a stat in its own right to tell a tale. 4-22 to 1-9, except it gets worse.

From the first water break onwards Cork were outscored by 4-18 to 0-4. They lost the second quarter by 1-8 to 0-2.

The third quarter was a complete and utter collapse, as Kerry outscored Cork by 3-3 to 0-0, while Kerry pulled up towards the end, adding just seven points in the last quarter to Cork’s two late scores.

It seems utterly bizarre to think that Cork actually led by five points after 17 minutes because pretty much everything after Brian Hurley’s excellent 17th-minute goal was an unmitigated disaster from a Cork perspective.

Kerry had completely turned the tide by halftime, to lead by 1-12 to 1-7, but the real damage was done early in the second half when three Kerry goals from the 38th minute to the 47th minute completely killed the tie.

Of course, the simple explanation is to just state that Kerry simply overran Cork during this blitzkrieg, but the answer as to why they overran them can be viewed when you examine the kick-outs around this period.

Kerry scored an unanswered 2-2 during this power play, but the key stat worth examining is that substitute goalkeeper Mark White’s first five restarts, that he boomed deep past midfield, were all gobbled up by grateful Kerry players.

Cork simply could not secure possession, and the one time they did, they managed to almost create a goal chance, which ended up with a skied Cian Kiely effort that dropped short, and Kerry broke straight down the field and worked an easy goal for Paul Geaney.

Spectators in the terrace during the Munster final at Fitzgerald Stadium. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Huge questions have to be asked as to why both Cork goalkeepers on the day were instructed to launch kick-outs long because all the evidence coming into this game suggested that Cork were going to struggle under contestable kick-outs.

Despite having the superior midfield it is worth noting that Kerry only struck four contestable kick-outs all game, with Cork actually breaking even by winning two of them.

Every other kick-out was short by Kerry netminder Shane Ryan. Kerry and Cork were effectively playing two completely different sports in Killarney.

In the sport Kerry were playing, Kerry were effectively guaranteed possession every time Cork kicked a score or a wide. While in the game Cork were playing the Rebels had almost a 50/50 chance of retaining possession when Micheal Martin or Mark White placed the ball on the kicking tee.

For the record, Cork did manage to kick 12 short kick-outs during the game, but the majority of those were done when the game was gone, as Martin only managed four short ones while on the pitch in the opening half.

Overall, Cork sent 23 kick-outs long during the game, with them only managing to secure possession on 10 of those occasions.

They won six of Martin’s 13 long punts, while regathering only four of White’s big drives. It makes for grim reading that of Kerry’s huge 4-22 total only four points of that total came from frees.

Too often Kerry were able to work kicking positions and slot over unmolested. At this level, every score from play really has to be taken under extreme pressure.

Another rather depressing stat is that David Clifford was completely shut down by Kiskeam’s Sean Meehan on the day.

Kerry’s golden boy kicked just one point from a free in the second half, but despite having their main dangerman restricted the rest of the Kerry attack ran amok.

Kerry’s Paul Murphy and John O’Rourke of Cork battle for the ball. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Kerry’s first goal was a case in point. Kerry corner-back Brian O’Beaglaoich was allowed run from the halfway line, way out by the sideline, all the way through on the Cork goal without a Cork defender laying a finger on him, and he was able to slot it expertly beyond the despairing Martin, who had earlier made two fine saves.

A defence simply cannot part like the red sea in such a manner. Someone must take responsibility at some stage, yet when needed no one closed the Kerry defender down until it was too late.

Unfortunately, there are ample such examples, as collectively Cork completely collapsed after that first water break, ending the game as a team of individuals.

From a Kerry perspective, Peter Keane will have learned next to nothing from the trashing.

From a Cork perspective, a line must be drawn in the sand after this, and it is difficult to imagine the Cork management team surviving such a mauling.