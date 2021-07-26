Three reasons the Cork footballers were routed in Killarney

1. Gulf in class:

Imagine restricting David Clifford to just a single-pointed free and still end up on the wrong end of a 22-point drubbing?

That was Cork’s fate on a sweaty afternoon in the Fitzgerald Stadium bowl, where a crowd of 2,500 saw Kerry stroll to another provincial title.

Apart from the magnificent Sean Meehan and the Hurley brothers, Brian and Michael, early on, Cork were beaten all over the park, physically as well as skilfully and especially in the shooting stakes.

Even corner-backs Brian O’Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan chipped in with 1-2 between them while the reliable Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney shared 3-7.

Despite scoring 1-6 in the opening 19 minutes, Cork could only add three more points in the remainder, a reflection of how much Kerry were on top all over the pitch.

2. Kerry’s hunger:

They won’t say it in the wider public arena, but Kerry’s desire to atone for last season’s ambush became apparent the longer the game went on.

The hurt built up over the winter since the shock November result in the semi-final was released in the best way possible as Kerry tore Cork apart with breath-taking angled running and sublime finishing.

3. Cork’s limitations:

The gap between a leading division 1 side and a mid-table Division 2 team was exposed in the cruellest fashion as the many youngsters, Sean Meehan apart, in the panel were taught a harsh lesson.