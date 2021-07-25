No joy for College Corinthians as Premier League side Bohemians show their class in comfortable 5-0 win at Turner's Cross

College Corinthians 0

Bohemians 5

MUNSTER Senior League side College Corinthians crashed out of the FAI Cup at the first round as they were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Sunday afternoon.

First-half goals from Keith Buckley and Aaron Doran, followed by second-half finishes from Keith Ward (penalty), Jamie Mullins, Dawson Devoy saw Bohs progress while Corinthians’ attention turns to their upcoming Munster Senior League Senior Premier Division campaign.

Keith Long made ten changes from the starting eleven he selected for their 1-0 win away against Luxembourg’s Dudelange in the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash last Thursday evening with Keith Buckley the only survivor.

It was of the utmost importance that Corinthians - in front 441 of their supporters and a handful from Dublin - started the game well but just three minutes in disaster struck as they fell behind to a stunning strike from Buckley that was of their own making.

Goalkeeper Shane Sherlock dwelled on the ball too long inside his own penalty area and Bohs attacker Jamie Mullins was quick to press him and reclaim the ball.

Defender Conor Walsh, Corinthians in action against Bohs.

Mullins immediately picked out Aaron Doran and he subsequently rolled the ball into the path of Buckley, who was in space on the edge of the box, and the midfielder expertly fired his shot into the far top right corner of the net at the Shed End.

Joe Gamble had set his side up in a 4-1-4-1 formation and they soon began to stifle their opponents and restrict them to few sights at goal.

The visitors though seemed content with the lead they had, conserving their energy for their huge Europa Conference League return leg against Dudelange at the Aviva Stadium this Thursday and they soon began to stroke the ball around calmly.

Their next strike at goal came in the 18th minute and shortly before the much-needed water break but after collecting Keith Ward’s clever flick, Rory Feely drilled his effort from twenty yards inches wide of the far bottom left corner.

But Bohs’ patience soon paid off and they doubled their lead in the 27th minute at the end of a neat attacking move, although there was also a strong hint of good fortune that went their way.

Aaron Doran was played through one on one with the shot-stopper but his low drive was saved well by the on-rushing Shane Sherlock. Keith Buckley was alert to the rebound but after his thunderous strike was blocked bravely by Andrew Neville almost on his own line, Doran was on hand to fire home from close range at the third time of asking.

Rory Feely again tried his luck from distance moments later but on this occasion, his fierce drive sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

Evan Browne, Corinthians in action against Bohs.

It was Corinthians who created the final goal-scoring opportunity of the first half and they ought to have halved the deficit but after finding himself through on goal, forward Evan Browne delayed his strike and when he did finally get his shot away it was easily stopped by Stephen McGuinness.

The Castletreasure club had the first strike in anger at the beginning of the second half but former Cork City forward Shane Daly Butz’s hit from distance was easily saved by McGuinness.

And the seven-time FAI Cup winners, who haven’t tasted success in this competition since they defeated Derry City on penalties back in 2008, soon sealed their place in the draw for the second round, which takes place on Tuesday evening.

Their third of the afternoon came from the penalty spot as Corinthians’ Cian Murphy was adjudged to have pushed Jamie Mullins in the back inside the area.

And after the referee pointed to the spot, Keith Ward rifled his penalty into the roof of the net.

The duo would combine again moments later to grab a fourth for Bohs with Ward returning the favour to Mullins with a clever incisive pass, allowing Mullins to control and place the ball perfectly into the top right corner before substitute Dawson Devoy added a fifth with a cool finish late on.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Shane Sherlock, David O’Connor, Andrew Neville, Conor Walsh, Cian Murphy, Craig Donnellan, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Evan Galvin, Sean Brosnan, Shane Daly Butz, Evan Browne.

Subs: Corey Galvin for Sean Brosnan (ht), Colin O’Mahony for Cian Murphy (63), Killian O’Brien for Andrew Neville (63), Paul Deasy for Darragh O’Sullivan Connell (73), Aidan O’Mahony for Evan Galvin (73).

BOHEMIANS: Stephen McGuinness, Rory Feely, Keith Ward, Conor Levingston, Keith Buckley, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Jamie Mullins, Aaron Doran, Sean Grehan, Robbie Mahon.

Subs: Ali Coote for Keith Buckley (ht), Dawson Devoy for Conor Levingston (69).

Referee: Ray Matthews.