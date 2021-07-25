Northern Hunt hound Authority wins the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior draghunt in style

ANOTHER top-class finishing display by Authority ensured the Northern Hunt hound won the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Senior draghunt at the Rising Sun.

In a wise move by the host club the slipping time of the hounds was brought forward to a 9am slip and both draghunts went off without a hitch.

Trained by John and Brion O’Callaghan in partnership with Darren Clark the winner showed a tremendous turn of foot to cross the tape ahead of Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers trained by Barry O’Keeffe.

Mayfield trainer Anthony Wall is having a great season and his duo of hounds Calvin’s Lad and Jase Star ran a another cracking draghunt to snatch third and fourth tickets with Son of Mossy and Northern Daisy the minor placed hounds.

Authority was winning his third draghunt of the season and naturally the winning connections were thrilled with his latest success.

“We are delighted that Authority has continued with his consistent form and today was all about his finishing power in getting over the tape,” said John O’Callaghan.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was another success for the Gerry Murphy kennel when his charge Guinness put in another huge shift to cross the tape ahead of Comet trained by Pat O’Mahony of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers.

The Sheila Cummins IHT charge Northern Belle finished third ahead of Jamie’s Gem, Viper Whizz and Tiger.

It has been a great season to date for the IHT in the Senior Maiden grade and for the winning trainer it was another day to savour.

Mary Barrett of the IHT with Prince Reece winner of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers Puppy Maiden draghunt at Ballygarvan.

“I don’t think any trainer gets tired of winning as you have got to embrace the moment and thankfully our hounds are presently firing on all cylinders,” said Gerry Murphy.

The weekend began on Friday when the same club hosted their Puppy meet at Ballygarvan with a Puppy Maiden draghunt also on the card.

In the Puppy race the finishing power of Donal O’Donovan’s Griffin United hound High Miss proved to be crucial as she landed the spoils in style to win from White Bullet of the IHT.

The Shanakiel Harriers duo The Meg and Time Will Tell filled third and fourth tickets with Shanakiel also taking fifth and sixth with Max Diesel and Rock On Boy.

The biggest cheer of the evening was reserved for the Puppy Maiden winner Prince Reece trained by the dedicated Mary Barrett who saw off the Shanakiel Harriers duo Mad Max and Del Boy.

In the humidity of the evening Black Tornado, Spirit and The Empress all ran a credible race to fill the minor races.

The Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club would like to convey their thanks to the farming community at Ballygarvan and The Rising Sun for their cooperation in the use of their land.

Results:

Rising Son Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Jase Star (Mayfield); 5. Son of Mossy (Mayfield); 6. Northern Daisy (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Guinness (IHT), 2. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Northern Belle (IHT); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 6. Tiger (IHT).

Ballygarvan Puppy: 1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. White Bullet (IHT); 3. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Max Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Rock On Boy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Prince Reece (IHT); 2. Mad Max (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Del Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Black Tornado (IHT); 5. Spirit (IHT); 6. The Empress (IHT).