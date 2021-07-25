Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 11:10

Kilbrin are through to the Bon Secours 2020 County Junior B Football Championship (1) final after win over Deel Rovers

Kilbrin will now meet Dripsey in the 2020 County final. 
Kilbrin are through to the county Junior B football final after their win over Deel Rovers

Pat Rtan

Kilbrin 0-14 

Deel Rovers 0-7 

KILBRIN were deserving winners over Deel Rovers in the Bon Secours 2020 Cork County JBFC(1) semi final at Churchtown on Saturday. 

Over the hour the winners had the greater determination, speed and teamwork. 

However, accuracy left them down for long periods. Shane Crowley opened the scoring with a first minute point. 

Deel Rovers levelled by Eoin Dillon (free). Kilbrin had a few wides before Shane Crowley added two more points. 

In the 12th minute good play by Stephen O'Reilly and Eoin Sheahan led to a fine point by Daniel O'Sullivan.

O'Reilly should have goaled when put through, his effort was saved by Ryan O'Gorman with the rebound going over 0-5 to 0-1 at the water break. Anthony Watson and Eoin Dillon had early points on the restart. 

Rovers keeper Michael Cremin saved well from William Heffernan with Thomas O'Reilly pointing 0-6 to 0-3. By half time the winners led 0-8 to 0-4.

Early in the second half the Milford side with points by Eoin Dillon and Anthony Watson showed signs of a recovery. 

However, the Duhallow side upped their performance amd they added six points to one in the remaining 21 minutes. Good play by impressive Niall Field led to another Shane Crowley point. 

Deel Rovers last score came from an Eoin Dillon free. Kilbrin keeper David Griffin saved well from Henry O'Gorman. Well on top in the final 10 minutes, Kilbrin added points by Thomas O'Reilly (2) and Eoin Sheahan as they advanced to meet Dripsey in the County final. 

Best for the winners were David Griffin, Jeffrey O'Callaghan, Conor King, Brendan O'Mahony, Stephen O'Reilly, Niall Field and Shane Crowley. 

For Deel Rovers Michael Cremin, Ryan O'Gorman, Cillian O'Gorman Anthony Watson, Brian Murphy and Henry O'Gorman did well.

Scorers for Kilbrin : S O'Reilly 0-5 (0-2f) S Crowley 0-4 E Sheahan 0-4, D O'Sullivan 0-1.

Deel Rovers : E Dillon 0-4f. A Watson 0-2, H O'Gorman 0-1.

KILBRIN : D Griffin, S McMahon, T Mullane, J O'Callaghan, C King, B O'Mahony, R King, E Sheahan, G Linehan, S O'Reilly, N Field, S Crowley, T O'Brien, W Heffernan, D O'Sullivan. Sub : S Hayes for G O'Reilly (inj) 

DEEL ROVERS : M Cremin, R O'Gorman, P Watson, D Hayes-Daly, B Villiers, C O'Gorman, R Villiers, T Flynn, E Dillon, S O'Connell, A Watson, K O'Flynn, B Murphy, H O'Gorman, J O'Connor. 

Sub: R Biggane for B Villiers.

Referee : Colm Maher (Buttevant).

Meagn Ryan 25/7/2021

Cork's Meg Ryan thrilled to be an Olympian after super performance in Tokyo

READ NOW

