Midleton U16s soak up pressure to claim medal final win over Lakewood

Midleton 2

Lakewood 0

MIDLETON claimed the honours in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U16 Medal Final following a 2-0 win over Lakewood at Knockgriffin Park, Midleton.

They had to soak up immense pressure from the visitors before Midleton sealed the outcome with the final kick of the game.

The home side attacked from the start with the Lakewood keeper Clodagh Fitzgerald clearing the ball ahead of an advancing Catheranne Fitzgerald in the first minute, but moments later Lakewood’s Ornaith Cremin’s pass from the near side found Saoirse Moynihan which was cleared by the Midleton defenders as both teams were showing promise in the early stages.

Midleton’s Kiera Senna forced the Lakewood keeper to come well off her line only to see her effort go wide, while at the other end Lakewood’s Meabh McGoldrick’s free kick bounced around in the Midleton penalty area only for Kate O’Riordan’s effort being collected by the Midleton keeper Aisling Stewart.

Lakewood had an opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 26th minute only for Moynihan’s effort going wide of the mark just as the home side were beginning to dominate play.

Both teams had chances late in the first half, with Midleton’s Kiera Senna’s shot on goal blocked while Midleton’s defenders managed to scramble the ball away from the six yard box right on the stroke of half time.

Lakewood who played against Midleton in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U16 Medal Final at Knockgriffin Park, Midleton recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton almost opened the scoring within the first minute of the restart when Siobhan Deasy’s effort trickled towards the goal line only to be cleared on the line by a defender, while moments later Senna’s dropping shot from 25 went just over the crossbar.

Lakewood had an opportunity shortly after when Orlaith Cremin ran towards the goal only to be denied a goal scoring opportunity with a well-timed challenge by one of the Midleton defenders.

Midleton opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Faye Dunlea’s 35 yard kick lobbed over the Lakewood keeper and into the back of the net.

Lakewood’s Meabh McGoldrick’s free kick was collected by Curtin ahead of an incoming Moynihan while at the other end Midleton’s Gloria Ojelabi’s cross found Ruby Hendrix at the far corner whose effort went over the crossbar as both teams looked for the all important second score.

Lakewood applied the pressure in the final 15 minutes of the match, forcing a number of corners in an effort to get back into the game. McGoldrick’s free kick five minutes from time bounced in front of the Midleton goal and it took a few anxious moments for the ball to be cleared away by Midleton who were counting down the final few minutes and seconds as they were forced to defend in numbers.

Midleton broke away in the 70th minute when Kiera Senna’s effort came off the Lakewood keeper and fell neatly to Lainey O’Sullivan who made no mistake from 15 yards to give Midleton the 2-0 win.

Midleton: Aisling Curtin, Dani Stewart, Amelia Cooper, Ali Stewart, Lainey O’Sullivan, Laura Goulding, Ava McAuliffe, Faye Dunlea, Catheranne Fitzgerald, Siobhan Deasy, Kiera Senna, Gloria Ojelabi, Aisling Naughton, Ruby Hendrix.

Lakewood: Clodagh Fitzgerald, Gemma young, Ali Hayes, Lisa Murphy, Meabh McGoldrick, Aine Herlihy, Kate O’Riordan, Laoise Ahern, Saoirse Moynihan, Orlaith Cremin, Emer Slattery, Ciara O’Keeffe, Sophie Lee, Aimee O’Connell.

Referee: Pat Cronin.