AUL: Late goal rescues a point for Springfield away to Greenwood

Greenwood 1 Springfield 1

A CRACKING strike by Ross O’Donovan Wyatt in injury time earned Springfield a deserved point following a 1-1 draw in their Section C encounter of the Mossie Linnane League Cup at Lehenaghmore.

It was a highly entertaining opening game of the season with both sides playing some impressive football.

Greenwood looked to have the upper hand in the early exchanges, but Springfield grew confidently into the game and in the end, a draw was perhaps a fair result.

What a start Greenwood had – they started very lively and were in front after just two minutes when a wonderful cross from Craig Coughlan picks out Niall Harte who sent a thumping header crashing into the net to hand the home side the advantage.

A prompt response from the Springers had Stephen Bruton feeding Kevin Wilmott – only to see the striker foiled by a block from David Yoannou.

From a corner at the other end, Stephen Daly picks out Ian Manning who knocks it back for Craig Coughlan to slam the side-netting with a low effort.

A chance fell for Greenwood when Ian Manning latched on to a ball over the top and after failing to hook over the advancing Alan Burns, he steers into the side-netting following a second bite of the cherry.

Good work by David Yoannou followed on the right when he found Gareth O’Connor whose effort came off a defender to go narrowly out for a corner.

From the ensuing corner, Manning was denied by the post twice as both his efforts failed to make the target.

Then, shortly before the break, Kevin Wilmott controlled well from Danny Langford’s accurate cross, but Mark Twomey threw his body on the line to deny the Springers’ striker near goal.

Springers started brightly as the second half got underway with Kevin Wilmott shuffling to his right before failing with a low effort.

And after a decent effort from Gareth O’Connor was saved by Adam O’Donovan, nice build-up play from Springfield followed which saw Connie Murphy making James McDonnell work to save from his forceful effort.

Springfield were certainly getting the lion’s share now and after Paudie Kearney fails to reach the in-rushing Tadgh McKeown with his cross, we were into injury time when a clearance reached Ross O’Donovan Wyatt who unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt that flashed into the roof of the net from 25 yards to ensure a share of the spoils in the end.

The Greenwood A side before their game at the weekend. Barry Peelo.

GREENWOOD: James McDonnell, David Yoannou, Eddie Mangan, Aaron Kidney, Mark Twomey, Niall Harte, Craig Coughlan, Stephen Daly, Ian Manning, Gareth O’Connor and Jonathon Roche.

Subs: Leon Desmond for Jonathon Roche (55), Bernard O’Riordan for Craig Coughlan (73), Ruairi Minihane for Leon Desmond (79), Darren Long for Ian Manning (85).

SPRINGFIELD: Alan Burns, Dan Langford, David O’Sullivan, Ross O’Donovan Wyatt, Jonah Walsh, Stephen Bruton, Aaron Heelan, Shane Geasley, John Lamb, Kevin Wilmott and Paudie Kearney.

Subs: Tadgh McKeown for Aaron Heelan (half-time), Connie Murphy for Kevin Wilmott (55), Alan Burns and John Lamb for Adam O’Donovan and Jamie O’Mahony (60).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.



