Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 23:02

Cian Kiely called into Cork football team for Munster final

Daniel O'Mahony missed out through injury after going off against Limerick
Cian Kiely called into Cork football team for Munster final

Ballincollig's Cian Kiely breaks from Clonakilty's Ross Mannix during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Enniskeane last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

BALLINCOLLIG'S Cian Kiely will start the Munster football final against Kerry as Cork as Ronan McCarthy has made one change for the trip to Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kiely, who was the first sub on against Limerick and captained UCC to a Sigerson Cup, hit two points in the provincial semi-final. The 24-year-old goes into the half-back line, with Daniel O'Mahony unavailable after limping off that day. In his stead, Sean Meehan is named at full-back with Sean Powter at number six.

Cork can call on Kevin O'Driscoll, Mark Collins, Damien Gore and Michael Hurley from the bench, though Cathail O'Mahony and Killian O'Hanlon are long-term absentees through injury.

On Friday night, Peter Keane has selected the same team that started the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary for Sunday’s clash in Killarney.

Captain Paul Murphy is set for the bench again while Tony Brosnan is among the replacements after recovering from injury, and is among the reserves at the expense of his Dr Crokes club-mate David Shaw.

CORK (v Kerry): 

Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Kevin Flahive (Douglas); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Sean Powter (Douglas), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr’s – captain), Paul Walsh (Kanturk); Brian Hartnett (Douglas), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers); Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra).

Subs: Mark White (Clonakilty), Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Collins (Castlehaven) Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven).

KERRY (v Cork): 

Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Micheal Burns, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Paudie Clifford.

Read More

The Christy O'Connor column: Cork must believe they can rattle Kerry

More in this section

Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury
First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition
Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty 247/2021 Tokyo 2020: Ireland's women's four through to Olympic final; Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy power to victory
cork gaa
Ireland into European women's basketball final after comeback against Kosovo

Ireland into European women's basketball final after comeback against Kosovo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more