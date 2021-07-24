Cian Kiely called into Cork football team for Munster final

BALLINCOLLIG'S Cian Kiely will start the Munster football final against Kerry as Cork as Ronan McCarthy has made one change for the trip to Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kiely, who was the first sub on against Limerick and captained UCC to a Sigerson Cup, hit two points in the provincial semi-final. The 24-year-old goes into the half-back line, with Daniel O'Mahony unavailable after limping off that day. In his stead, Sean Meehan is named at full-back with Sean Powter at number six.

Cork can call on Kevin O'Driscoll, Mark Collins, Damien Gore and Michael Hurley from the bench, though Cathail O'Mahony and Killian O'Hanlon are long-term absentees through injury.

On Friday night, Peter Keane has selected the same team that started the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary for Sunday’s clash in Killarney.

Captain Paul Murphy is set for the bench again while Tony Brosnan is among the replacements after recovering from injury, and is among the reserves at the expense of his Dr Crokes club-mate David Shaw.

CORK (v Kerry):

Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Kevin Flahive (Douglas); Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Sean Powter (Douglas), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St. Finbarr’s – captain), Paul Walsh (Kanturk); Brian Hartnett (Douglas), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers); Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra).

Subs: Mark White (Clonakilty), Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Collins (Castlehaven) Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven).

KERRY (v Cork):

Shane Ryan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor; Micheal Burns, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Paudie Clifford.