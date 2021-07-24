Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 20:23

How the Cork hurlers rated in the clash with Clare

Robert Downey was our star man, closely followed by Seán O'Donoghue and Patrick Collins
How the Cork hurlers rated in the clash with Clare

Cork's Conor Cahalane and Shane Kingston celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Save of the season to save Cork's season. Before breaking Tony Kelly's halt he also pulled off a flying interception. Decent puck-outs, bar the odd miscue. 9.

NIALL O'LEARY: Had the toughest task of anyone in Limerick, trying to curb Kelly. Eventually sent off for his troubles, but a lot of Kelly's points came from other Rebels' errors. 7.

ROB DOWNEY: Man of the Match. Timely tackles stopped Clare from getting two certain goals and saw Aron Shanagher taken off scoreless. Some going given he was on the fringes before Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan were ruled out. 9.

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Incredible as well. Saw two Banner forwards replaced on his watch and absolutely thundered out with ball after ball. 9.

TIM O'MAHONY: Perhaps not as prominent as in recent games but assisted a couple of points and raided up to get fouled for a free in a period where Cork struggled to score. 7.

MARK COLEMAN: By-passed by Clare for spells, but came to the fore in the last 20 minutes when Cork rescued a game that was slipping away from them. 7.

GER MILLERICK: The pick of the half-backs. Excelled in the tackle but also at snapping up possession in the loose. 8.

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Nailed a pair of huge points and made a number of lung-bursting drives up the centre. Ran himself into the ground. 7.

LUKE MEADE: Very influential. Operated as a covering midfielder and linked the play excellently at times. Three assists. 8.

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Arrowed over a super score from a puck-out catch but couldn't make his lethal pace count. 6.

SHANE KINGSTON: His tally of 1-1 had Cork in the driving seat in the first but didn't have the same impact in the second half. 7.

SEAMUS HARNEDY: If his radar had been in, he'd have finished with 1-5 from play. Did knock over one score, set up 1-1 and was fouled for a free at a critical juncture. Offered real leadership. 8. 

Séamus Harnedy of Cork is hooked by Diarmuid Ryan of Clare as he prepares to shoot for a goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Séamus Harnedy of Cork is hooked by Diarmuid Ryan of Clare as he prepares to shoot for a goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALAN CADOGAN: Just didn't happen for the normally deadly inside forward. Seemed to get injured before half-time. 5. 

PATRICK HORGAN: Bounced back from the disappointment of the Limerick with 0-3 from play and some nerveless frees. Came close to a goal as well. 8. 

JACK O'CONNOR: Super-hero speed setting caused havoc. Breathtaking goal and denied two more. Late red card for two yellows. 8. 

SUBS

SHANE BARRETT: Took a while to get motoring but drilled in a terrific goal that proved the difference in the end. 7.

CONOR CAHALANE: Worked very hard at wing-forward. 6.

ALAN CONNOLLY: Clipped a point and set up another for Horgan. 7.

TADHG DEASY/BILL COOPER: Not on long enough.

Read More

Analysis: Downey and Collins deny Clare as Cork hurlers find a way to win

More in this section

First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition
Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty 247/2021 Tokyo 2020: Ireland's women's four through to Olympic final; Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy power to victory
Cork v Clare - Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final Cork hurlers make three changes for crucial clash with Clare
cork gaa
Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more