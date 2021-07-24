How the Cork hurlers rated in the clash with Clare

PATRICK COLLINS: Save of the season to save Cork's season. Before breaking Tony Kelly's halt he also pulled off a flying interception. Decent puck-outs, bar the odd miscue. 9.

NIALL O'LEARY: Had the toughest task of anyone in Limerick, trying to curb Kelly. Eventually sent off for his troubles, but a lot of Kelly's points came from other Rebels' errors. 7.

ROB DOWNEY: Man of the Match. Timely tackles stopped Clare from getting two certain goals and saw Aron Shanagher taken off scoreless. Some going given he was on the fringes before Damien Cahalane and Eoin Cadogan were ruled out. 9.

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Incredible as well. Saw two Banner forwards replaced on his watch and absolutely thundered out with ball after ball. 9.

TIM O'MAHONY: Perhaps not as prominent as in recent games but assisted a couple of points and raided up to get fouled for a free in a period where Cork struggled to score. 7.

MARK COLEMAN: By-passed by Clare for spells, but came to the fore in the last 20 minutes when Cork rescued a game that was slipping away from them. 7.

GER MILLERICK: The pick of the half-backs. Excelled in the tackle but also at snapping up possession in the loose. 8.

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Nailed a pair of huge points and made a number of lung-bursting drives up the centre. Ran himself into the ground. 7.

LUKE MEADE: Very influential. Operated as a covering midfielder and linked the play excellently at times. Three assists. 8.

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Arrowed over a super score from a puck-out catch but couldn't make his lethal pace count. 6.

SHANE KINGSTON: His tally of 1-1 had Cork in the driving seat in the first but didn't have the same impact in the second half. 7.

SEAMUS HARNEDY: If his radar had been in, he'd have finished with 1-5 from play. Did knock over one score, set up 1-1 and was fouled for a free at a critical juncture. Offered real leadership. 8.

Séamus Harnedy of Cork is hooked by Diarmuid Ryan of Clare as he prepares to shoot for a goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALAN CADOGAN: Just didn't happen for the normally deadly inside forward. Seemed to get injured before half-time. 5.

PATRICK HORGAN: Bounced back from the disappointment of the Limerick with 0-3 from play and some nerveless frees. Came close to a goal as well. 8.

JACK O'CONNOR: Super-hero speed setting caused havoc. Breathtaking goal and denied two more. Late red card for two yellows. 8.

SUBS

SHANE BARRETT: Took a while to get motoring but drilled in a terrific goal that proved the difference in the end. 7.

CONOR CAHALANE: Worked very hard at wing-forward. 6.

ALAN CONNOLLY: Clipped a point and set up another for Horgan. 7.

TADHG DEASY/BILL COOPER: Not on long enough.