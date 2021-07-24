Waterford survive Galway comeback to progress to All-Ireland quarter-final

Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20

WATERFORD are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after holding off a Galway comeback in Thurles.

Leading 1-18 to 0-9 at half-time, with the returning Jamie Barron on song and Jack Fagan raising a green flag, they were under pressure in the latter stages after goals by sub Jason Flynn (2) and Cathal Mannion. A red card early in the second half for Conor Gleeson, when the Déise had extended the lead to 16 points, handed Galway a lifeline.

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford is tackled by Adrian Tuohey and Jack Fitzpatrick of Galway. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

With seven minutes of additional time allocated, Liam Cahill's side were pressed to the end, though Stephen Bennett had the final say after Flynn's second goal to seal their progress.

They can face Tipperary or Dublin next weekend, but if Clare beat Cork it'll automatically be Tipp, as the Banner played them already. If the Rebels defeat Clare there will be a draw on Monday morning.

Peter Hogan of Waterford on the move in Thurles. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), J Fagan 1-2, J Barron 0-4, A Gleeson 0-3 (0-1 sl), C Lyons, K Bennett, J Prendergast, P Curran 0-2 each, Shane Bennett, P Hogan, M Kiely 0-1 each.

Galway: J Canning 0-9 (0-8 f), J Flynn 2-1, C Mannion 1-0, C Whelan 0-3, E Niland 0-2, C Cooney, B Concannon, J Cooney, J Coen, A Tuohey 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Kenny; C Lyons, Shane Bennett, K Bennett; J Barron, P Hogan; P Curran, Stephen Bennett, J Prendergast; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Fagan.

Subs: M Kiely for Curran (58); D Lyons for Hogan (60); B Power for Prendergast (64); C Dunford for Fagan (68); S McNulty for Hutchinson (74).

GALWAY: D Fahy; S Cooney, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, A Harte; S Loftus, C Mannion; J Cooney, C Whelan, C Cooney; S Linnane, J Canning, B Concannon.

Subs: J Coen for Loftus (26 mins); A Tuohey for Linnane (29, inj); E Niland for C Cooney (46); J Fitzpatrick for Morrissey (52, inj); J Flynn for J Cooney (57).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).