Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 16:22

Waterford survive Galway comeback to progress to All-Ireland quarter-final

Déise were 16 points up before a red card for Conor Gleeson gave the Tribe a chance
Waterford survive Galway comeback to progress to All-Ireland quarter-final

Jack Fagan of Waterford celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Galway. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20

WATERFORD are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after holding off a Galway comeback in Thurles.

Leading 1-18 to 0-9 at half-time, with the returning Jamie Barron on song and Jack Fagan raising a green flag, they were under pressure in the latter stages after goals by sub Jason Flynn (2) and Cathal Mannion. A red card early in the second half for Conor Gleeson, when the Déise had extended the lead to 16 points, handed Galway a lifeline.

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford is tackled by Adrian Tuohey and Jack Fitzpatrick of Galway. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford is tackled by Adrian Tuohey and Jack Fitzpatrick of Galway. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

With seven minutes of additional time allocated, Liam Cahill's side were pressed to the end, though Stephen Bennett had the final say after Flynn's second goal to seal their progress.

They can face Tipperary or Dublin next weekend, but if Clare beat Cork it'll automatically be Tipp, as the Banner played them already. If the Rebels defeat Clare there will be a draw on Monday morning.

Peter Hogan of Waterford on the move in Thurles. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Peter Hogan of Waterford on the move in Thurles. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), J Fagan 1-2, J Barron 0-4, A Gleeson 0-3 (0-1 sl), C Lyons, K Bennett, J Prendergast, P Curran 0-2 each, Shane Bennett, P Hogan, M Kiely 0-1 each.

Galway: J Canning 0-9 (0-8 f), J Flynn 2-1, C Mannion 1-0, C Whelan 0-3, E Niland 0-2, C Cooney, B Concannon, J Cooney, J Coen, A Tuohey 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: S O’Brien; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Kenny; C Lyons, Shane Bennett, K Bennett; J Barron, P Hogan; P Curran, Stephen Bennett, J Prendergast; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Fagan.

Subs: M Kiely for Curran (58); D Lyons for Hogan (60); B Power for Prendergast (64); C Dunford for Fagan (68); S McNulty for Hutchinson (74).

GALWAY: D Fahy; S Cooney, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, A Harte; S Loftus, C Mannion; J Cooney, C Whelan, C Cooney; S Linnane, J Canning, B Concannon.

Subs: J Coen for Loftus (26 mins); A Tuohey for Linnane (29, inj); E Niland for C Cooney (46); J Fitzpatrick for Morrissey (52, inj); J Flynn for J Cooney (57).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).

More in this section

First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition First four clubs are through in the Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan 247/2021 Tokyo 2020: Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy power to victory; women's four through to Olympic final
Cork v Clare - Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final Cork hurlers make three changes for crucial clash with Clare
cork gaa
Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more