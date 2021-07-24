Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

THE RISING star of Cork underage football Conor Corbett is out for the season.

In what is a huge blow to the U20s, crowned Munster champions on Thursday night against Tipp where Corbett was forced off before half-time, and his club Clyda, it was confirmed today he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.

The 19-year-old was sensational when the minor footballers lifted the All-Ireland in 2019 and hit 2-4 against Kerry U20s in the provincial semi-final last week.

Keith Ricken's charges take on Offaly in the All-Ireland semi-final on the August Bank Holiday weekend, where Corbett's pace and accuracy