Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 16:06

Cork U20 football dynamo Conor Corbett ruled out with a cruciate injury

Huge blow to the Rebels and his club Clyda Rovers
Cork captain Conor Corbett hammers home the equalising goal against Galway in the 2019 minor All-Ireland. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

THE RISING star of Cork underage football Conor Corbett is out for the season.

In what is a huge blow to the U20s, crowned Munster champions on Thursday night against Tipp where Corbett was forced off before half-time, and his club Clyda, it was confirmed today he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury.

The 19-year-old was sensational when the minor footballers lifted the All-Ireland in 2019 and hit 2-4 against Kerry U20s in the provincial semi-final last week.

Keith Ricken's charges take on Offaly in the All-Ireland semi-final on the August Bank Holiday weekend, where Corbett's pace and accuracy 

