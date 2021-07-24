Tokyo 2020: Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy power to victory; women's four through to Olympic final

Irish rowers were in action again this morning at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and put in some impressive performances.

Irish medal contenders, Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, powered to victory in their heat of lightweight double sculls. They finished with four seconds to spare over the Czech Republic in second and with eight seconds to spare over Poland in third.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty finish second in their heat and progress to the final. Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The win never looked in doubt once they took the lead at the half-way point, while Germany and Norway won the other two heats.

Soon after Ireland's women's four crew of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty had a great race to finish second in their heat, very close to the much-rated Australian crew, and a distance from Romania in third. This qualifies them straight through to the A final on Wednesday.

First up earlier were Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne, who hadn't qualified through their heats and had to take another race in the soaring heat in an attempt to progress.

And in the men's double sculls repéchage they finished third to secure a spot in the A/B semi-final tomorrow morning.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen progress tot he repéchage. Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In the women's pair heat Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished outside the automatic qualification spots in fourth. That gives them another chance to progress through in the repéchage tomorrow morning.

And in women's lightweight doubles Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey finished fifth and will also race in the repéchage tomorrow morning.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan definitely put down a marker today and it's exciting to think what their performances could bring home from Tokyo 2020.