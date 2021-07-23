Ger Lyons and Colin Keane deliver a double at Cork Racecourse

THERE was some cracking fare at yesterday evening’s flat fixture at Cork and Ger Lyons continued his stellar season by sending out two winners, both of whom were partnered by jockeys’ championship leader Colin Keane.

The filly Frenetic, a listed winner as a two-year-old last season, initiated the Lyons/Keane brace by carrying top-weight to victory in the featured €40,000 Doneraile Handicap. Frenetic was always well positioned and she took command inside the final furlong for Colin Keane to dispose of White Lavender, to whom she was conceding all of 26 lbs, by three parts of a length.

“The wheels are back on the bike," exclaimed handler Lyons’ brother Shane of Frenetic. "Her homework at home showed that she could do this and to carry 10 stone to victory here is a fair ask. She is in all of the early closing sprints, including the Flying Five Stakes next week."

Lyons, also on the mark with newcomer Head Mistress at Down Royal, completed his Cork brace with the Keane-ridden Talacre in the Follow Us On Instagram Median Auction Race. The blinkered Talacre, a half-sister to Lyons’ 2020 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin, edged past the front-running Rebel Step a furlong out to beat Andy Slattery’s charge by two and a quarter lengths.

Shane Lyons reported of Talacre, who was posting a second career success: ”She is coming back to herself the whole time and the win tonight will give her confidence. We will be seeking black-type for her over a strong mile."

Talacre and Colin Keane win the Follow Us On Instagram Median Auction Race. Picture: Healy Racing.

The Willie Browne-trained One Sweet Day justified strong market support from 14/1 into 4/1 by destroying the opposition in the opening Get Ready For Galway, Join Tote.ie Maiden. One Sweet Day, having shown clear promise by finishing sixth on her previous two starts, was always well positioned and the winning three-year-old filly hit the front over a furlong out with Seamie Heffernan to dismiss newcomer Plezantlysurprised by a widening four and a half lengths.

Browne later remarked: "She ran very well on her first start at the Junction (Tipperary). We were hoping for a good run, she'll probably get a hike in the handicap now. I hope that she is a black-type filly."

Browne’s younger brother Michael, who trains a small string outside Cashel, was then on the mark with top-weight The Cola Kid in the first division of the Fermoy Handicap. The Cola Kid, a previous course and six-furlong distance winner, arrived from off the pace under Nathan Crosse to lead inside the final furlong to dismiss fellow joint-favourite She’s In The Game by one and a quarter lengths.

Michael Browne disclosed of The Cola Kid, which sports the same Patrick Moyles silks as his stable star Logo Hunter: ”He did it well, six furlongs on good ground is his gig. He just doesn’t get seven furlongs and I have not got any other race in mind.”

Nathan Crosse went on to partner a double aboard the Willie McCreery-trained Loveday in the Irish EBF Auction Series two-year-old Fillies’ Maiden. Loveday, the clear form choice considering that she finished either second or third on all four previous starts, broke smartly and she got into a lovely rhythm in front. The winning daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was clearly in command from over a furlong out and she duly defeated Money Tree by four and a quarter lengths.

Loveday and Nathan Crosse win the Irish EBF Auction Series Fillies Maiden. Picture: Healy Racing

McCreery said: “It’s Loveday’s first time running on proper fast ground and we took the blinkers off her today. She has plenty of natural speed and I told Nathan not to disappoint her. She is black type placed already and we will try and get more black type with her. “

Loveday is owned by McCreery’s wife Amanda with the trainer adding: “Amanda rang just now and she is delighted. A happy wife is a happy life!“

Nathan Crosse’s brother Shane likewise featured amongst the winners as he combined with his boss Joseph O’Brien to collect the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden aboard the recent Limerick fourth Rock Chant who justified odds-on favouritism, surviving a stewards’ enquiry in the process, to beat Premium Ticket by a half-length in what was the closest finish of the evening.

The Pat Martin-trained Pretty Smart was a most convincing winner of the second division of the Fermoy Handicap. Pretty Smart bounced back from a ninth-placed effort at Fairyhouse earlier this month by leading inside the final furlong with talented five lb claimer Mikey Sheehy to account for Canford Art by two and a quarter lengths.

Sheila Lavery’s Supreme Machine opened her account in the closing Kanturk Handicap for three-year-olds’ by forging clear with Gary Carroll over 50 yards out to see off Ten Ten Twenty by one and a quarter lengths.

The next Cork meeting takes place on Monday week.