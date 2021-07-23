Rebels must be at their absolute best to have any hope of beating Kerry

TO have any hope of downing hot favourites Kerry in Fitzgerald’s Stadium on Sunday Cork must get huge performances from their main players, and almost more importantly, they must get a full 70 minutes from them.

The above statement was one written with Sean Powter in mind, in particular.

No one will need any reminding of the injury problems that the Douglas flyer has had in recent seasons, and the sight of him having to be replaced by Ballincollig’s Cian Kiely in the 42nd minute of the 1-16 to 0-11 semi-final win over Limerick will have had Cork fans fearing the worst.

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has since indicated that he and Daniel O’Mahony, who also was forced off in the semi-final, should be ready for Sunday, but given Cork’s injury travails of recent years, we will believe it when we see it.

We highlighted in recent weeks how Cork have conceded far too many scoring opportunities throughout their league campaign, and it was very noticeable how this seemed to be addressed against Limerick, as Cork seriously cut down on goal scoring opportunities coughed up, and they only conceded eleven points over the course of the 70 minutes.

Ronan McCarthy claimed that in challenge matches prior to the Limerick game, against Tipperary and Tyrone, that the Rebels concentrated on being more compact at the back, but he also reiterated that they did not wish to sort out their defensive issues to the detriment of Cork’s attacking play.

While they ended up scoring a respectable total of 1-16 the Cork attack did really struggle in the opening half against Limerick.

By the 34th minute Cork led by 1-2 to 0-4, in a game where both sides were clearly struggling to make any significant in-roads. To their credit they rattled off four quickfire points from Sean Powter (2), Brian Hurley and Mattie Taylor, to wrestle the initiative at the break.

Still, it is worth noting that John O’Rourke’s 37th-minute score was Cork’s first point from play by a forward. A shot-shy attack will not do down in Killarney.

This brings us neatly along to our next point. Cork will know that they are facing a formidable attack spearheaded by the prolific pair of Sean O’Shea and David Clifford, who regularly kick big numbers. And while Cork have decent options up front, despite the absence of the likes of the retired Ciaran Sheehan and the injured Cathail O’Mahony, it is hard to pinpoint who Cork can rely upon to shoot the lights out and really hurt the Kingdom defence.

Cork footballer Sean Powter. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork’s three most experienced attackers are Mark Collins, Luke Connolly and Brian Hurley, yet, bar 2019 where Connolly scored two goals, Hurley one and Collins kicked two from play, as well as six frees, they have never truly rattled Kerry.

Apart from that day, Connolly has got one point from play in 2017, 2018 and 2020, while Collins can point to the 1-1 he bagged in 2018, as well as the one point from play he scored in each of the 2017 and 2020 ties. Brian Hurley first played Kerry back in 2013, when he scored two points from play, but, apart from frees, there have only been one point from play and one from a mark since.

That simply is not enough of a return from Cork’s main strike force. More is needed. O’Mahony would have probably backed himself, if his performances in the 2019 All-Ireland winning run at U20 level are anything to go by, but it is not to be this year.

Carbery Rangers’ John O’Rourke is having a really productive year, so he can hopefully chip in on the scoreboard, while Cill na Martra’s Dan O’Dúinnin could be the dark horse in the attack needed to penetrate a Kerry defence that has looked watertight this year so far.

One thing is for certain, someone is going to have to have the game of their life if Cork are going to pull off a surprise in Killarney.

There are other serious issues that need resolving from a Cork perspective on Sunday. The 27 frees they conceded against Limerick will certainly have to be seriously reduced, especially with Sean O’Shea on the prowl, while the game could will be decided on how well Cork fare in terms of winning primary possession from kick-outs at both ends.

Clare and Tipperary both fancied their chances of going long and winning the fair share of their own kick-outs against David Moran and friends, but ultimately they got cleaned out. Given Cork’s dependency on Micheal Martin going short to secure possession, we can expect Kerry to use this game as a practice match with Dublin in mind. Push up on Cork and pretend they are pressing the kick-out of the Dublin No. 1, whoever that will be come the All-Ireland final. That is how they will be approaching this.

Cork will need to come up with some answers.