Long road trip to Down will be a test for Cork camogie team's focus

SATURDAY: All-Ireland Senior Championship: Down v Cork, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3pm.

CORK take the road to Newry to face debutants Down in the second round of their All-Ireland senior championship campaign tomorrow.

Cork had planned to travel up and down on the day. That type of journey takes it out of you, especially for those coming from West Cork.

Some players could be hitting the road at 7am. For games like this, a neutral venue is wise. With Covid-19 restrictions, players typically drive to games themselves.

So, Cork may be slow to get out of the blocks. But they’ll still be fancied to clock up a high score against Down, who were playing in Division 2 for the league and made their senior championship debut last week.

It was almost a dream start for them. A point from a free in the sixth minute of injury time by Beth Carton rescued a 0-16 to 0-15 victory for Waterford, at Walsh Park, and denied Down a famous result. It was an outstanding performance in sweltering heat and the Mourne side’s first All-Ireland senior championship appearance for 22 years.

It was a redemptive strike for Carton, who missed an opportunity at the death last month to force extra-time in the Division 1 league relegation play-off against Dublin and the De La Salle woman was not found wanting on this occasion, as she made no mistake with the late opportunity.

Carton has delivered time and again for the Déise and she clocked up nine points in this group-2 tie, with her long-time attacking sidekick, Niamh Rockett, weighing in with six from play in a leader’s performance.

Down did not wilt, despite the onslaught from the two All-Stars and, in fact, when Niamh Mallon shot the eighth of her nine points, Derek Dunne’s team led by four with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Last year’s intermediate victors and current Division 2 league titleholders looked extremely assured from the outset, Mallon slotting two points from play and adding a third from a placed ball, before Rockett could get Waterford off the mark after 11 minutes.

It was 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time, but when Sorcha McCartan arrowed a side-line over for a two-point return and Aimee McAleenan supplemented it, the margin was four. And that was how it still was when Mallon responded in kind to a Carton double.

Waterford had been wasteful in front of the posts, but they edged ahead by one, only for Mallon to arc over a stunning equaliser from over her right shoulder to level with time almost up.

Carton caught Brianna O’Regan’s puck-out, however, and when Justin Heffernan decreed that Caitriona Caldwell had fouled Rockett — a decision contested vigorously by the Down contingent — Carton had the easiest opportunity to snatch the spoils.

Down will be buzzing in welcoming Cork, the aristocrats of camogie, to their home patch.

Cork’s Amy O’Connor is tackled by Dublin’s Grainne Quinn and Orla Gray. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

One thing you can always be sure of is a wonderful welcome in Ulster.

It’s a big occasion for them to be playing Cork’s A side.

They’ll want to impress. Cork will take the points again to add to their victory over Dublin last Sunday, but playing senior championship is every inter-county players dream and it’s a good day for the northern side, as they try to build on their Intermediate success of 2020.

Cork looked in good shape against Dublin.

The Dublin side looked young and tentative on the ball; Cork’s work rate turned them over many times when they hesitated.

The problem with Cork playing weaker teams is that it can lead you into a false sense of positioning, but you can only play what’s in front of you. Cork showed plenty of flair and the margin could have been higher than their 13 points.

Eight points up at half time and scoring 1-2 within three minutes of the restart, the manager, Paudie Murray, was disappointed Cork didn’t kick on and win by more.

But it was a lively display and more of the same is expected tomorrow, travel aside.