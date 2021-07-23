Big weekend of FAI Cup action for Cork’s two League of Ireland sides

THE FAI Cup first round kicks-off this weekend, with both Cork League of Ireland sides featuring on Sunday afternoon.

Cork City travel to the Showgrounds to take on Premier side Sligo at 5pm, while Cobh Ramblers travel to the UCD bowl to take on Liffey Wanderers.

It’s also a great weekend for local Munster Senior League side College Corinthians. They take on Bohs in Turner’s Cross on Sunday at 3pm, a game I urge Cork football fans to get out and support.

The cup game will be a welcome break from the league for Colin Healy’s Cork City side, but they certainly won’t be able to sit back and enjoy it, either.

They face a flying, in-form Sligo, who sit third in the Premier Division table.

Sligo are a top side, who are pushing the teams at the top end of the league for a reason. They also played in Europe this season and although the Bit O’Red were knocked out by FH Hafnarfjordur 3-1 on aggregate, despite being on top for most of the two legs, the experience will stand to this very well organised team, so Healy’s men really need to up their game, or change something, to make this any sort of a contest.

The Leesiders come into the game off the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw to Wexford. The home side also had a disappointing defeat, away to Waterford, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.

City have always enjoyed a good run in the cup and got to four finals in a row not too long ago. However, those days are well and truly gone and the struggling current outfit are up against it this weekend.

City are struggling to find form in the First Division, so to face an in-form Premier side in Sligo is too much of a test for Healy’s side.

It’s a game for Healy to try out players, as Cork City are not likely to win the game or the competition, so should try and get something out of it.

It’s an opportunity for Healy to play lads who have yet to feature this season. It is a break from league football, so there’s no pressure.

Therefore, starting from the goalkeeper, give Mark McNulty a rest. Give us an opportunity to see what young David Harrington is like.

Give him 90 minutes in goal and give him the experience, or at least share it out between him and Paul Hunt.

Gearoid Morrissey and Steven Beattie could be dropped and some of the young fellas could be played.

GAMBLE

Why not even play young Cathal Heffernan? He has been on the bench for a few games now.

The club are looking to sell him, so it’s an opportunity to profile him. Let's see if the young lads are any good and if they are capable of playing in the league the following week.

A defeat on Sunday won’t matter.

What’s more important is that Healy learns more about his players. The training ground is not enough.

These young lads need game time if they are to be tested and Sunday’s game is the perfect opportunity.

600 supporters will be permitted to attend and while it’s unfortunate that the game won’t be played in Turner’s Cross, hopefully, the fans and atmosphere can be enough to up City’s performance from what has been a very disappointing season to date.

Cobh should be expected to win away against Leinster senior league side Liffey Wanderers.

Cobh Ramblers' Ben O'Riordan clears from Cabinteely's Eoin McPhillips. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

With the departure of Stuart Ashton from Cobh this week, it will be interesting to see how the team does and who will take charge on Sunday. Regardless of management, it’s a game Cobh should be winning and I expect them to do so.

It’s also a great weekend for Joe Gamble’s Corinthians side, as they welcome Bohs to Turner’s Cross on Sunday.

The Gypsies currently lie fourth in the Premier Division, so a tough test for the Cork side, but I’m sure Gamble and his side will be up for the challenge.