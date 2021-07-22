Ireland reveal women's training panel to prepare for new rugby season

A 39-STRONG Ireland training squad, which includes four uncapped players, has been announced for the upcoming preparatory camps for the 2021/22 season.

Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall joins up with the squad alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby players – Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.

Head Coach Adam Griggs commented: "The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers after a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations."

"While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.

This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months."

IRELAND TRAINING SQUAD

Backs (15):

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster);

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby);

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster);

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster);

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster);

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster);

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster);

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster);

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster);

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster);

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby).

Forwards (24):

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster);

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster);

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby);

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);

Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby);

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster);

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster);

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby);

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby);

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster);

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).