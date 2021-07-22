Ireland reveal women's training panel to prepare for new rugby season

A 39-STRONG Ireland training squad, which includes four uncapped players, has been announced for the upcoming preparatory camps for the 2021/22 season.
Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall joins up with the squad alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby players – Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.
Head Coach Adam Griggs commented: "The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers after a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations."
"While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.
This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months."
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster);
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster);
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster);
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby);
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster);
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster);
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster);
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster);
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster);
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster);
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster);
Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster);
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht);
Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby).
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster);
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster);
Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby);
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);
Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby);
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht);
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht);
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster);
Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby);
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster);
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster);
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster);
Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby);
Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby);
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby);
Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby);
Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby);
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster);
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster);
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster);
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster);
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).