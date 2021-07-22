Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 15:21

Ireland reveal women's training panel to prepare for new rugby season

Emily Lane, Leah Lyons and Anna Caplice among the players with Cork connections included in squad of 39
Emily Lane of Ireland during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match in Cardiff. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

A 39-STRONG Ireland training squad, which includes four uncapped players, has been announced for the upcoming preparatory camps for the 2021/22 season.

Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall joins up with the squad alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby players – Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.

Head Coach Adam Griggs commented: "The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers after a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations."

"While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.

This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months."

IRELAND TRAINING SQUAD 

Backs (15):

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster);

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby);

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster);

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster);

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster);

Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster);

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster);

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster);

Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster);

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster);

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby).

Forwards (24):

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster);

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster);

Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby);

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);

Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster);

Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht);

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby);

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster);

Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster);

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby);

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby);

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby);

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby);

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster);

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster);

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster);

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).

