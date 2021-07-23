College Corinthians hope to celebrate 50th year by beating Bohs in FAI Cup

SUNDAY: FAI Cup First Round: College Corinthians v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross, 3pm.

COLLEGE Corinthians take on Premier League side Bohemians this weekend, looking to create an upset against the Dublin side.

Although Corinthians are one of the top sides in the Munster Senior League (MSL), Bohemians will be a different level.

Considering the game precedes Bohs’ Europa Conference League tie with Dudelange, there might be a lot of fringe players in Keith Long’s starting 11.

However, Bohs would still have a very strong team, and James Finnerty, Robert Cornwall, and Bastien Hery would get in most League of Ireland teams. Their game time has been limited by the strength of the starting 11, but they will be likely to feature on Sunday.

This year is Corinthians' 50th anniversary, and coach Gary Hackett knows that Bohs will be a step-up for his players.

“I feel that it was a great draw for the club, especially when it is the club’s 50th anniversary. It’s a great fixture to mark the occasion,” Hackett said.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game, no matter what players are on the pitch for Bohs. They are one of the best sides in the country and are also competing in Europe.

“It’s tough to predict what team they will play against us. We could prepare our lads for certain players they will be coming up against, and then, on the day, Bohs might play a completely different team.

“It doesn’t matter who they have in their side, because they are good players. I watched them against Longford (Town) and if it is the same sort of team they had that day, against them, then they had some excellent players.

“We aren’t naïve, we know that this is a big step-up. Some of our lads have played in the League of Ireland and some have played underage with League of Ireland clubs, but Bohs are a different level again.

“We won’t be putting any pressure on our lads. We want them to be competitive against Bohs, show their capabilities. We want the players to go out and enjoy themselves and then see how the game plays out.”

Although the game has been switched to Turner’s Cross, Hackett doesn’t see that influencing the result.

The Corinthians coach feels that the playing surface at Castletreasure is as good as any in the League of Ireland, so doesn’t agree that had the game been played there it would have been a ‘leveler’.

We would have liked it to be played at Castletreasure, especially to mark the club’s 50th anniversary, but the fact it is switched to Turner’s Cross wouldn’t make much of a difference.

“I know some people might thing that with an amateur club that the pitch might not be in great condition, that that could help them, but our pitch is in immaculate condition and is as good as any League of Ireland pitch, so switching the game to Turner’s Cross won’t make a difference in that sense,” Hackett said.

“We had the FAI visit Castletreasure last weekend, and because of the work going on with the building of the new artificial pitch, and a few other bits that needed to meet regulations, it was easier to switch the game to Turner’s Cross.

“They were regulations that could have been done, but with such little time available, we came to the decision to move the game.”

The one advantage that Corinthians have this season, compared to MSL clubs that would have reached this round of the competition in the past, is that they have been in competitive action over the past few weeks.

In the past, clubs would be at the beginning of pre-season, but Corinthians have been back a number of weeks.

The club have advanced from their Keane Cup group, winning all three games, against Midleton, Avondale United, and Cobh Wanderers.

In Evan Browne, they have a player who scored seven goals in those three matches and who will be looking to try and get on the scoresheet again against Bohs.

The club have former League of Ireland players in Karl Caulfield, Cory and Evan Galvin, and Craig Donnellan, and it’s these players who will give the team the bit of experience needed if Corinthians are going to pull off an upset on Sunday.