Tipp native McKevitt wants to sustain her career with Cork City

CORK City winger Sarah McKevitt insists she has no regrets about her decision to join the club at the beginning of the year despite the tough season they are currently enduring.

The 23-year-old was speaking at SSE Airtricity’s launch of their ‘A Common Goal’ programme which is aimed at supporting environmental sustainability efforts of football clubs and the wider football community across Ireland.

The programme, which will run to the end of the season, sees the City attacker and five other players compete in challenges each month as they take on different green themes to champion the positive action we can all make.

It has come as a welcome distraction during a tough season for City, who are joint bottom of the Women’s National League having won just one of their 13 games so far.

The Tipperary native was recently forced to choose between playing soccer for City or football for her county and speaking to The Echo, she admits she is happy with her choice.

You won’t be seeing me play in a Tipp jersey anytime soon I’d say. It was a hard decision but I had signed with City and I was committed to them.

“I will probably have this dilemma every year - which one am I going to do - but it’s probably right. It’s more from the Tipperary side but the days of the dual player are gone.

“Personally I’m enjoying myself and I know I made the right move. I had a few options at the start of the season and at the time I thought Cork was the right move and I’m happy with my decision.

“Things haven’t been going too smoothly for us but we got our first win recently so it has shown that we can win and hopefully there are a few more wins to come.

“The season isn’t over, we can still move up the league and the cup games haven’t started yet and anything can happen in the cup!”

Tadhg Ryan of Treaty United, Sarah McKevitt of Cork City WFC and David Cawley of Sligo Rovers, at the launch of SSE Airtricity’s A Common Goal sustainability initiative to help build a more environmentally sustainable football community. #ACommonGoalhttps://t.co/HDZAB3pYf4 pic.twitter.com/0I8d136SBv — sportsfile (@sportsfile) July 21, 2021

HEALTHY

One of the green themes mentioned previously that involved McKevitt required her to make her own vegetables but she has yet to share them with her teammates, with her primary aim at the moment scoring more goals.

“My vegetables… I only really had lettuce and red cabbage, they were my only two successful ones. They were grand, I was able to use them in salads. My radishes didn’t come out too well so I didn’t share them with the girls down in Cork yet,” she claims.

“I’m happy enough with how I have been playing. My main aim was to get more game time week in week out which I have been.

“I can see my match fitness has been going up and I’ve been getting sharper, so my game is improving.

“I wouldn’t mind a few more goals but they will come, I just need to be patient.”