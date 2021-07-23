Grattan United ‘expect a good season and can’t wait to get started’

GRATTAN UNITED are synonymous with Cork football and once again they will field two teams in the Cork AUL.

They will compete in both the Premier and the third division, and first-team manager Brian O’Sullivan is excited about the season ahead, having added quality to his squad.

“Like all clubs in Cork, we are just grateful to get back on to the pitch after a disruptive two seasons,” said O’Sullivan.

“Pre-season has gone great for us and the lads are buzzing to start the league.

“We kick off our season against Glenthorn which everyone will know it will probably be one of the toughest fixtures in the league.”

With nine teams contesting this year’s premier division, it is set to be one of the most competitive in years and for one of the favourites Grattan, O’Sullivan is confident his side have what it takes to win silverware this season.

“With regards to this season, we have made quality additions to an already strong squad.

“The signings we have made have mostly come from another strong northside club and we at the club are thrilled to have them on board this season.

“Our expectations are that we can 100% have a strong season, especially with our recruitment in the pre-season.

The management team, Keith Shaw and Mark O’Sullivan and myself are extremely happy with the squad and expect a good season and we can’t wait to get started.”

Into his second year as manager, O’Sullivan has vast experience with the club having played with them since youth level and he feels having this experience and knowledge helps in his coaching role.

“This is only my second season as a manager but I’ve played with the club since youth level. I played with many great teams and players at the club over the years, winning leagues and cups but not the AOH!

“Also, during my time as a player at the club, I had the good fortune of captaining the Cork AUL Oscar Traynor team to victory over Dublin AUL in the 2009 final in Wexford.

“To captain that team was a great honour, especially with the great players that were in that squad.

“Through my experience, I feel I can bring something unique to this great side. We have a great support network which obviously helps.

“We have a real mix of youth and experience which is always good to see in a squad.

“We have players who have played at the highest levels in junior and senior football. John Paul O’Sullivan and Patrick O’Connor represented their country while playing for the club which I think is the biggest achievement the club has been involved in.

“So as regards to squad depth and strength, we are covered on all fronts.”

The club, which was formed in 1926, knows more than most about the struggles of keeping a club going. However, they also understand the important role that sport plays in people’s lives.

Covid was a complete disaster on so many different levels but just with regards to sport, it gave us a chance to see just how much sport means to everybody.

“It was awful being without sport but, obviously, family and health comes first so as soon as the AUL said it was safe to come back we were delighted to get started.

“It was a long pre-season but I can’t commend our players more for their effort since the restart.

“I think, going back over a month earlier than usual made things difficult with training, friendlies and so on, especially since all these players have been locked in over five months.

“It’s great to be back and that is no small feat due to the Grattan committee and volunteers who have done great work in the pre-season,” said O’Sullivan.

“Also the club’s sponsors with special mention to Anthony Coughlan from C&S Construction who is the first team sponsor, we are grateful for his continued support.

“I don’t want to make predictions of how I think the season will unfold but I have no doubt that Grattan will be one of those names at the top end of the league.

“It is very hard to gauge how this season is going to go.

“As I mentioned earlier, teams are dealing with players going on holiday, work commitments, and even GAA as this time of year. But the main thing is we’re back and can’t wait for the season to begin.”