Kieran Kingston says Cork can't afford concentration lapses against Clare

CORK hurling manager Kieran Kingston is looking for full concentration from his team for close to 80 minutes against Clare in tomorrow’s All-Ireland SHC round 2 qualifier (4.30pm).

The two Munster sides clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a quarter-final spot at stake, Cork looking to bounce back from the loss to Limerick while Clare come in off the back of a win over Wexford last week.

Despite competing well against Limerick, Cork lost by eight points and Kingston feels that added time at the end of each half was crucial.

“When you analyse a game, you break it down into parts,” he says.

“There were eight minutes of injury time, approximately, across the two halves and Limerick won that by 2-4 to 0-2.

“In the 70 minutes, we were drawing the first 35 and two points up in the second 35 but that doesn’t matter. We lost concentration and lost our shape coming down the stretch and you can’t do that, so that’s a key focus area for us in particular.

“We have to play to the whistle and we didn’t, we made some poor decisions and we got badly punished by what we saw in the Munster final was a fantastic team.”

While Cork haven’t played since July 3, the identity of their opponents was only known last Monday. While that has drawbacks, it allowed the team to focus on themselves, too.

“This is the road we’re on now and your preparation is obviously limited to five days, when the draw is made,” he says.

“But it’s the same for everyone and, from our perspective, the break and avoiding the first round allowed us to focus on what we could take from the Limerick game.

Saturday’s game is against a team that has had a really good championship so far. They’ve had great wins against Waterford and Wexford and they were unlucky against Tipperary.

“They’ve three championship games played in the last five weeks, which has its benefits and then we have the freshness of not having had a game last week. What’s the best? Only time will tell.”

Certainly, Limerick’s Munster final win over Tipperary last Sunday showed that they are still the team to beat and perhaps cast in a better light Cork’s ability to go toe-to-toe with them for so much of the semi-final.

“It’s no secret that they were favourites from the start and no doubt after last Sunday, those odds will have shortened,” Kingston says.

“That’s understandable when you see the display in the second half. The closeness of our game for long periods, we wouldn’t have got any credit for that, it was more Limerick getting the blame for not being at their best as opposed to Cork playing well. Only time will answer those questions.

“There was a period in the second half, from the 53rd minute to the 64th, roughly, where we had eight attacks on them and we didn’t score and they didn’t score. We had four wides in that period and we didn’t narrow the gap when it was four points.

“I’m not saying that we would have won the game but it would have made it interesting coming down the stretch if we had converted some of those chances.”