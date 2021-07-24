Springfield Ramblers hit Carriagline for six in Challenge Cup quarter-final

Springfield Ramblers 6 Carrigaline 0

SPRINGFIELD Ramblers put on an impressive display in the GE Healthcare Senior Women's Challenge Cup quarter-final at John Murphy Memorial Park in Cobh with four goals in the second half securing their passage.

Springfield dominated from start to finish, confining Carrigaline in their own half for long periods of time and soaked up any forward moves from the visitors.

Carrigaline though had the first real chance on goal when Sarah O’Neill managed to break through the Springfield defence and drove down the right-hand side only to see her effort go wide of the posts.

Moments later the first Springfield chance came when Amy Burns’ shot on goal from a sharp angle went wide as the home side were beginning to press forward.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Jess Geasley chipped the ball over the Carrigaline keeper and into the top corner for the opening score.

Four minutes later Carrigaline almost equalised when O’Neill dispossessed a Springfield defender and made a run for goal only to be denied by Jemma Savage right in front of goal.

Carrigaline keeper Millie Fitzgerald did well to keep out efforts from Amy Kennedy, Isabel O’Leary and Rosie Speakman as the home side were looking for a second, and it eventually came in the 35th minute when O’Leary’s pass found Speakman in the area whose low shot found the back of the Carrigaline net.

Carrigaline were being forced to defend in numbers, with Springfield’s Aoife O’Brien being denied by the keeper as the ball was cleared out of the penalty area by Carrigaline defenders on the stroke of halftime.

Carrigaline's Sarah O'Neill controls the ball ahead of Springfield Ramblers' Robyn O'Sullivan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline held Springfield with some excellent tackling in midfield with neither team giving way in the early part of the second half and it took something special for the home side to extend their lead when Louise Burke’s 25-yard free kick in the 58th minute was just too strong for Fitzgerald as it slipped through her fingers and into the net.

Chances were falling to Springfield with keeper Fitzgerald doing her best to keep her team in the match, but in the 67th minute, Springfield had pulled even further away when a throw-in found Robyn O’Sullivan whose pass found Kennedy who made no mistake from 15 yards.

Five minutes later came the goal of the match when Springfield’s Louise Burke noticed Fitzgerald off her line and duly lobbed the ball over the keeper from the halfway line to make it 5-0 in favour of the home side.

Carrigaline, despite the scoreline, started to encroach more and more into Springfield’s half but were met up against a well-organised backline who thwarted any potential scoring opportunity forcing shots from well outside the area which went wide off the mark. Their best chance fell in the 88th minute when keeper Jemma Savage did well to gather ahead of O’Neill and Holly Fitzgerald and cleared any danger.

Springfield however, were able to get behind the Carrigaline defence, with another goal from Kennedy in the 90th minute sealing Carrigaline’s fate and Springfield's semi-final berth.

SPRINGFIELD: Jemma Savage, Rosie Speakman, Louise Burke, ChiChi Ositadinma, Aoife O’Brien, Caitlin Mulcahy, Isabel O’Leary, Jess Geasley, Amy Kennedy, Amy Burns, Aisling Savage, Leah O’Mahony, Ursula Lynch, Robyn O’Sullivan.

CARRIGALINE: Millie Fitzgerald, Ali Duggan, Laura O’Flynn, Chloe McCarthy, Niamh Drummond, Holly Fitzgerald, Rebecca Walsh, Abbie Coughlan, Sarah O’Neill, Aoife Claffey, Laura O’Callaghan, Saoirse Clifford, Tara Maher, Faye Walsh, Danni Claffey, Ornait McCarthy.

Referee: Timmy Kelleher