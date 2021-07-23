Creating goals and stopping Tony Kelly central to Cork hurlers' chances

SATURDAY: All-Ireland SHC round 2: Cork v Clare, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4.30pm.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Cork’s season hangs on a knife-edge in Limerick tomorrow.

After a league which started well but finished relatively poorly, the Munster semi-final against Limerick was like that campaign in microcosm, good moments peppered with not-so-good.

The Shannonsiders’ second-half blitzing of Tipperary last Sunday might have been a certain kind of balm to soothe Cork’s post-defeat anxiety about where exactly they stand, but that won’t count for anything if victory isn’t achieved against Clare.

Win and Cork progress to the quarter-finals with some momentum against either Dublin or Tipperary, who will be shaken after provincial decider defeats; however, a Clare victory and Cork’s season, which offered some promise after the disappointing and disrupted 2020, will have to come to an end with no improvement on the previous showing.

Elsewhere on this page, manager Kieran Kingston offers some insight into how the Limerick game was largely lost in added time at the end of each half. Beyond that, it’s likely that there will be a dual focus – increasing the amount and quality of goal chances created at one end and trying to limit the impact of Tony Kelly at the other.

The first of those is basic and obvious: Cork scored 18 goals in five league games, but in the one and a half matches since half-time in the final match against Galway, they have managed just one in 105 minutes of hurling.

There was a saved penalty against Limerick but otherwise there wasn’t the same kind of attacking incision that had brough so much joy in the league. Obviously, the standard of the opposition was a factor but, by the same token, Tipp did manage to raise three green flags on Sunday.

No doubt it’s something that will have been worked on, while Cork will surely have a plan for Kelly. While Clare are not a one-man team – Kelly wasn’t at his absolute best against Wexford and they still won – stopping Kelly goes a long way towards stopping them. Cork’s question is whether to offer up a man-marker to follow Kelly wherever he might go, risking being left short in another area. Aside from Kelly, Aron Shanagher also has the potential to cause Cork problems with his aerial ability and goalscoring potential, while Ian Galvin, Cathal Malone and Ryan Taylor are all threats, too.

Tempers flare between Cork and Clare in 2019. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Conlon is the leader of the Clare defence and Cork will try to keep the ball away from him by playing through the lines rather than going long. With the weather the way it is, stamina will play a part and, given how Clare have begun well in all three games to date, it’s vital that Cork don’t allow an early lead to be built by the Banner.

On the plus side, there is close to a full-strength squad available to Cork and the general mood in the county is a good one, buoyed by impressive successes at minor and U20 level. Even so, it’s hard to get people excited about tomorrow if today hasn’t been all that great and it’s vital that there is a clear and tangible sign of progress. It might not be the case that Cork have more to lose than Clare do, but they should have enough to avoid such a fate.

Verdict: Cork