Cobh Ramblers on the look for a new manager after Stuart Ashton has parted ways with the club

IT is understood Cobh Ramblers are set to be on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with current first team boss Stuart Ashton.

Although yet to be officially confirmed by the club, with only eleven games now remaining in the 2021 First Division campaign, it appears as though there is set to be a shakeup in the Ramblers management setup.

The news of Ashton's imminent departure comes off the back of Ramblers defeating Cabinteely 1-0 last weekend, a result which moved them to within six points of the promotion playoff places.

Current Ramblers U19s boss and former Cork City and Stevenage man Darren Murphy, could be a leading initial frontrunner to take over at least on an interim basis.

Another possible candidates could include Avondale United manager Frank Kelleher, who was at Ramblers as the Head Of Youth Development in the recent past, may be another local candidate Ramblers could possibly look at, as he also holds an UEFA Pro Licence.

While it will be interesting to see if former Dundalk first team coach Shane Keegan, who it is understood was considered for the Ramblers managerial job in 2019, or former Cobh boss Stephen Henderson, would be other names under consideration.

The news of Ashton’s departure comes a few days before Cobh’s FAI Cup first round clash against Liffey Wanderers this Sunday. While also coming a few days after they defeated Cabinteely at St Colman’s Park last Saturday night.

Ashton, who initially joined the club back in 2017 as assistant manager to then manager Stephen Henderson, took over the reins as first team boss towards the latter stages of the 2019 season.

In what was a disrupted campaign in 2020, Ashton was in charge as Ramblers missed out in agonising fashion on the promotion playoff places by goal difference.

Ramblers so far in the 2021 First Division season currently find themselves in 8th position in the table. That is having, out of sixteen games played, won five, drawn twice and lost on nine occasions.

Ashton has always been well regarded for the development of young players on Leeside.

Yet in a First Division which sees most of the teams operating off bigger budgets or even on a full time basis, the task presently for a club like Ramblers is always going to be a big challenge to get promoted.