Top Class week for Douglas Golf Club and several of its golfers with a national and a provincial title won by its members

AS weeks go, last week was pretty impressive for Douglas Golf Club.

A national title, a provincial title and a few key wins in inter-club matches meant that Douglas had an exceptional week.

Karl Bornemann and Sean Reddy brought back some silverware from their events in Waterford and Mayo.

Peter O’Keeffe reached the final four in the North of Ireland at Royal Portrush and there were inter-club wins in the Women's Senior Cup, Men's Senior Cup and the Barton Shield.

As well as their members performances around the country, they also hosted the Munster Under 16 Boys Open.

This was the first open event to be held over the newly rated black course.

The par 70 layout see’s the 3rd and 18th reduced to par fours, and new tees in place on the 10th and the 13th.

Needless to say the course was in great condition and the greens in particular came in for lots of praise.

The par 70 layout was a match for all of the golfers with nobody managing to break par.

The winner Adam Challoner from Galway shot a 70 on the opening day while Wayne O’Callaghan also matched par on the second day.

Peter O'Keeffe watches as Jack Murphy hits one down the middle during the AIG Barton Shield match. Picture: Niall O'Shea

While the Munster Under 16 was concluding on Friday, Karl Bornemann was closing in on his first national win in Waterford.

The Douglas golfer won the Irish Seniors Close in fine style after leading from start to finish.

Bornemann was top of the leaderboard after day one and day two, and led by six strokes going into the final.

He kept the field at arms distance in the final round and captured the national title in style.

Bornemann was delighted with his play, last month he was second in the European Seniors Amateur Championship and he was happy that he continued to play some really solid golf.

“I played really solidly today until the last few holes when I sort of knew it was done and I switched off a bit, but overall I played really solid golf. "This is my first National title, I was beaten in the semi-final of the South of Ireland at one stage, I had a runner up in the Ulster Seniors last year so a couple of close calls before this but delighted to finally get my hand on the trophy.”

There were hopes of a double win from Douglas as Peter O’Keeffe had reached the final four in the North of Ireland but unfortunately Peter lost the semi-final.

“It would have been nice for both of us to get it across the line but it’s great to bring back at least one trophy,” he said.

Clodagh Coughlan in action for Douglas at their Senior Cup match with Cork last weekend. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Bornemann has been a mainstay on the Irish Senior Men’s Team since beginning his seniors golf career and, with this win, will be sure to play a key role in the Senior Men’s Home International Matches at Woodhall Spa next month.

Castlemartyr’s John O’Brien should also be expecting a call, after winning the Munster Seniors in June and a fine second place at the Irish Seniors Close in Waterford.

Neither Karl or Peter had much time off after their heavy mid-week schedules, they were back in action on Saturday when Douglas took on Fermoy in the AIG Senior Cup.

That match too four additional holes before the winner was decided. Mel Deasy and James Walsh won their matches in Douglas while Karl Bornemann was beaten by Olan Barrett on the 17th.

The match was levelled in Fermoy when Eion McCarthy beat John McHenry with one to play.

That meant all eyes were one Cillian Twomey and Peter O’Keeffe who were headed to the 1st tee to start the sudden death play-off.

That would continue for another three holes and it was only on the 22nd (4th) that Peter won to clinch the match for Douglas.

They now face Muskerry in a repeat of the 2020 area final. This year the pathway to a pennant will be slightly different, the Cork winners will face the winners of Tramore and Thurles in the Munster East final.

Karl and Peter, along with Paul Tobin and Robbie Walsh are all back in action in Lahinch this week in the South of Ireland as it makes a welcome return to the schedule following last yours forced cancellation.

Douglas women also had an impressive win on Saturday, beating their old enemy Cork Golf Club in the Women's Senior Cup.

Two matches were held in Cork and the remaining three were hosted by Douglas.

Winner of the Connacht U14 Boys Open Championship, Claremoris Golf Club, Sean Reddy celebrates by lifting the trophy All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit (© Golffile | Paul Mealey)

Sara Byrne led the way in Cork, winning the opening match, and Karen O’Neill also added an early point for Douglas at home.

The third point came from Clodagh Coughlan when she beat Rachel Thompson in a close match that was only settled on the 19th.

Aoife Ni Thuama and Kate Mc Cann were called in as soon as Douglas had secured the third point.

Douglas now face Tipperary in the Munster East final which takes place later this month.

Before Bornemann’s win, Sean Reddy won the Connacht Under 14 Boys Open on Tuesday.

The Douglas teenager beat Fota Island’s Sean Doyle to capture his first major Golf Ireland title.

The long trip to Claremorris was worth it, the one under par score saw him claim the provincial championship.

It looked for a while like there may have been a local winner at the Munster Under 16. Sean Deasy was just one off the lead after day one with James Walsh also in contention.

On day two Wayne O’Callaghan shot the low round of the day to finish in 4th place while a second 72 from Walsh was good enough for second place.

Walsh now tops the Boys Under 16 order of merit after two events, Jack Murphy is 6th and Eoghan Cassidy is in the top ten.

The next event on the schedule is the Ulster Under 16 which takes place early next month.