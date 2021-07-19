Cork to meet Clare in All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

Cork will meet Clare in round 2 of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers next Saturday.

The draw for the two fixtures was made on Monday's edition of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 by GAA President Larry McCarthy. While the four counties involved - Cork, Clare, Galway and Waterford - were in the same bowl, Clare could not meet Waterford as the counties had already clashed in the Munster quarter-final. That meant that Cork couldn't be paired with Galway either, effectively making it a seeded draw.

In the event, the stipulations didn't matter as Clare were drawn first, followed by Cork. The fixture is a repeat of the 2013 All-Ireland final, when crrent Cork manager Kieran Kingston was a member of Jimmy Barry-Murphy's backroom team. Clare won that after a replay but the Rebels triumphed in the Munster finals of 2017 and 2018.

Details of the fixture, and the Galway-Waterford clash, will be finalised by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee today.

