Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 08:55

Cork to meet Clare in All-Ireland hurling qualifiers

Rebels to clash with Banner next Saturday
Cork's Mark Ellis and Mark Coleman in action against Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan of Clare in the 2019 Munster SHC game at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo:INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Denis Hurley

Cork will meet Clare in round 2 of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers next Saturday.

The draw for the two fixtures was made on Monday's edition of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 by GAA President Larry McCarthy. While the four counties involved - Cork, Clare, Galway and Waterford - were in the same bowl, Clare could not meet Waterford as the counties had already clashed in the Munster quarter-final. That meant that Cork couldn't be paired with Galway either, effectively making it a seeded draw.

In the event, the stipulations didn't matter as Clare were drawn first, followed by Cork. The fixture is a repeat of the 2013 All-Ireland final, when crrent Cork manager Kieran Kingston was a member of Jimmy Barry-Murphy's backroom team. Clare won that after a replay but the Rebels triumphed in the Munster finals of 2017 and 2018.

Details of the fixture, and the Galway-Waterford clash, will be finalised by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee today.

More to follow.

