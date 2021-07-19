Dripsey advance to the Cork County Junior B football championship final with a win over Doneraile

Dripsey 2-12

Doneraile 1-8

DRIPSEY overcame Doneraile in the Cork County Junior B Football Championship semi final at Mourneabbey on Sunday.

The physically stronger mid-Cork side dominated.

The winners opened with a goal by David O'Sullivan.

Doneraile had a few wides. Dripsey forced a penalty but Eoghan Maher's excellent spot kick was well saved by Killian Cotter.

Maher followed with another point. Doneraile had their opening score in the 13th minute when Cian Donlon put Stephen Ryan through for a point. At the water break the winners led 1-2 to 0-1.

Doneraile did well on the restart with David Sheedy pointing.

Good play for Doneraile by Stephen Roche and Ben Cronin led to a Conor Curran point.

Good work on the flank by Cathal Sweeney led to a fine point by Kevin Smith that levelled.

Two late points for Dripsey by Eoghan Maher (free) and Jack Casey had them ahead at the break 1-4 to 0-5.

Dripsey did well on the changeover.

John Carey, John O'Riordan, Mark O'Sullivan, Michael O'Riordan and Dermot O'Riordan were in great form. Michael O'Riordan pointed with John Cronin putting his brother Ben through for a point.

Killian Kelleher restored the goal lead for Dripsey 1-6 to 0-6. Mark O'Sullivan was denied by the upright.

The winners added two more points with Kevin Sheehan replying for Doneraile 1-8 to 0-7 at the second water break.

The winners brought on Garry Murphy who did very well. He notched two points as they moved 1-10 to 0-7 clear.

David Sheedy had a Doneraile goal after the winners keeper had saved well. The lead was down to three points.

Both sides exchanged a point. In the closing stages Diarmuid O'Riordan had a goal and Garry Murphy followed with his third point.

Dripsey advanced to the County final against either Deel Rovers or Kilbrin.

Scorers for Dripsey: E Maher 0-5 (0-2f) G Murphy 0-3, D O'Riordan, D O'Sullivan 1-0 each, J Casey, M O'Riordan, M O'Connell, K Kelleher 0-1 each.

Doneraile: D Sheedy 1-1, B Cronin 0-3 (0-1f) K Sheehan, S Ryan, C Curran, K Smith 0-1 each

DRIPSEY: J Hogan, J Carey, J O'Riordan, D O'Sullivan, J Buckley, E O'Connell, A Murray, M O'Sullivan, M O'Connell, J Casey, M O'Riordan, K Kelleher, E Maher, D O'Sullivan, A O'Riordan.

Subs: C O'Connell for D O'Sullivan, D O'Riordan for A O'Riordan, G Murphy for K Kelleher, D Buckley for J Casey.

DONERAILE: K Cotter, B Kelleher, S Hannon, M Reid, T Flynn, K Smith, S Roche, K Sheehan, D Sheedy, C Sweeney, J Cronin, C Donlon, B Cronin, C Curran, S Ryan.

Subs: J O'Callaghan for C Curran, D O'Hanlon for T Flynn, L O'Shea for S Ryan.

Referee: Jerry Kelleher (St. John's)