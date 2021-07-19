Injury time Heffernan goal earns Kilbrin the win over Randal Og in JBFC quarter final

Kilbrin 3-13

Randal Óg 4-8

SUBSTITUTE William Heffernan hit a stunning injury time goal to earn Kilbrin a narrow victory over Randal Óg in a dramatic finale to an action-packed 2020 Bon Secours Cork County Junior B Football Championship quarter final at a sweltering Macroom.

Kilbrin’s position had looked precarious at the second water break, trailing by seven points only for the situation to change substantially during the closing 15 minutes.

As Randal Óg failed to add to their tally, Kilbrin matched the scorching sunshine to deliver a productive flourish and a 1-6 tally culminating on Heffernan’s goal allowed the Duhallow side back from the brink.

The outcome was cruel luck on Randal Óg, who had played so well during the third quarter only for Kilbrin’s sheer graft and team work to surface during the latter stages.

There was little to separate the sides in the opening half, the teams deadlocked on six occasions.

Kilbrin received a major boost, Rory King hit the crossbar and from the rebound, Michéal Sheahan won a penalty that Eoin Sheahan drilled low to the net.

Credit Randal Óg to answer positively through the workrate of Paraic White, Cian O’Neill and Peter Collins.

The Ballinacarriga side grabbed a goal.

Thomas White was denied only for Kevin Dullea to net from close range for a 1-7 to 1-6 advantage at the break.

And Randal restarted with a major surge, twice Barry O’Driscoll central to Peter Collins netting a pair of quick fire goals, the latter from the penalty spot.

Kilbrin conjured up a recovery.

Stephen O’Reilly netted only for Randal to respond in kind, substitute John Collins grabbed a goal for a 4-8 to 2-7 advantage at the second water break.

Seven points adrift, Kilbrin refused to be ruffled, drawing much of the inspiration from Seán McMahon, Toss Mullane, Eoin Sheahan and substitute Heffernan.

Not even an injury to keeper David Griffin impacted on Kilbrin, as six consecutive points from Sheahan, Heffernan and Mullane narrowed the arrears to the minimum.

And deep into injury time, Kilbrin unearthed a productive move that yielded Heffernan as the match winner.

Scorers for Kilbrin: E Sheahan 1-7 (1-0p, 0-5f), W Heffernan 1-1 (0-1f), S O’Reilly 1-0, P O’Callaghan 0-2, N Field 0-2, T Mullane 0-1.

Randal Óg: P Collins 2-5 (1-0p, 0-5f), K Dullea 1-1, J Collins 1-0, D Collins, T White 0-1 each.

KILBRIN: D Griffin; S McMahon, T Mullane, B Power; D O’Mahony, B O’Mahony, R King; E Sheahan, C King; S Hayes, S O’Reilly, T O’Brien; N Field, P O’Callaghan, M Sheahan.

Subs: W Heffernan for P O’Callaghan, J Corkery for T O’Brien, J O’Callaghan for D O’Mahony, D O’Sullivan for M Sheahan, S Crowley for S Hayes.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; David Collins, I Crowley, E Murray; S Patterson, P White, C O’Neill; P Collins, Donncha Collins; B O’Driscoll, S Kingston, P Galvin; C Duggan, T White, K Dullea.

Subs: G Lynch for P Galvin, J Collins for T White.

Referee: C Nolan (Bishopstown).