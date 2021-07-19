Cork camogie side hit right notes but with room to improve says Paudie Murray

CORK manager Paudie Murray had mixed feelings after the resounding win over Dublin on Sunday.

“Some good play and some not so good,” he said.

“We looked a bit rusty, dead, particularly around the middle of the field and probably guilty of a couple of wides, so I suppose heat plays a factor as well.”

When asked if the intense heat took its toll on players, he said: “Yeah, I suppose it does, but every day you go out you’d like to do things better, so there’s patches of that game that would disappoint us.”

Cork got the perfect start with a great goal instigated by Hannah Looney for Katrina Mackey who played 52 minutes and showed great energy throughout after playing with the footballers on Saturday.

“Yeah, Hannah is very dangerous when going forward like that. I suppose being greedy you’d like more of it from her, because every time she does it, she causes massive chaos in defence. So you’d like to get her on a weekend when she has only one game rather than two, and that’s the biggest problem with Hannah at the moment.”

Cork hit some lovely long-range points from Ashling Thompson and Chloe Sigerson, and even though Cork were guilty of 11 wides, some of the scoring was top class.

“I think Chloe had one of her better games this year,” said Murray. “I thought she moved into some great scoring positions. OK, she was probably guilty of a few wides in the first half, but other than that I’d be very pleased with her overall display.

It’s very important that you score from distance in the modern game, and I think that’s one of the pleasing things.”

The points by Fiona Keating and Katrina Mackey just after half-time and the goal by Amy O’Connor showed what they are capable of doing.

“Yeah, I suppose the only thing is that you’d like to have kicked on from there,” said Murray. “I think we scored 1-8 in the second half against 1-11 in the first. It should be the other way around.

“So, I suppose not kicking on in the second half is the one thing that would annoy us.”

TACTICAL SUPREMACY

Cork’s style of play was very effective; good use of the ball out of defence and long, direct ball into what is a very pacy full-forward line, obviously something management is working on?

“Yeah it is, but when you have forwards like that inside, they need to get the ball, and it’s something we’ve been working on, and we’ve two wings backs that can deliver the ball as well.

“Probably at times the ball should have stuck better inside, but you’d be hoping as the summer moves on that we get better on those things.”