I HADN’T expected a repeat performance of the last time Cork City played Wexford beforehand, but I still thought Colin Healy’s side would have enough to win.

City travelled to Ferrycarrig Park last Friday having already beaten them 5-0 this season. Three points were all that mattered as they were badly needed for City, so it was very disappointing to leave with just a point and to be lucky to do so in fact.

City have been playing well enough this season and over the past few games they have improved their performances but with very little reward. Conceding sloppy goals and not being clinical in finishing has been a massive problem for City and therefore left them in the position they are in.

With their improved performances, you would have imagined they would have had enough to beat a struggling bottom-of-the-table Wexford side. Although Colin Healy stated during the week that Wexford had improved and brought in more attacking options, I must say Friday night’s game saw little talent on show from either side.

The game lacked so much tempo and urgency.

Yes, the heat was tough to play in I would imagine but conditions can’t be the excuse for the lack of quality throughout the 90 minutes. It only got worse in the second half when City were reduced to 10 men after the dismissal of Alec Byrne after picking up a second yellow card. Byrne was booked early on for pulling a jersey and his second yellow was definitely deserved, maybe even could have been a red.

I thought Byrne should have been a bit cuter after picking up his first yellow card but I would imagine nobody was more disappointed than the player himself for letting his teammates down.

City barely got out of their own half in the second half and it had nothing to do with Wexford being much of a threat but instead, they looked lethargic and their normal pressing game was nonexistent. Obviously been down to 10 men you’d expect City to sit back a little however I was disappointed that when they did have possession they just sent long balls up the pitch to the Wexford defence.

Ronan Hurley, Cork City FC, tackles Karl Fitzsimons, Wexford FC.

Why not try to hold onto it and play it through the thirds? Wexford weren’t that much of a threat that City couldn’t hold our own and try win the ball back if dispossessed.

The more City sat back the more they drew Wexford on and for the final 20 minutes, it was all the home side who dominated.

They created very little but will be the more disappointed of the two sides to get a win.

I suppose you can say a point was good to get in the end because City created nothing and as I said they barely got out of their own half for the second half. They looked as if they were happy to play for the draw. They slowed the entire game down as often as they could whereas Wexford were pushing for the winner right up until the end.

For all involved with the club, it has been a disappointing season, to say the least, but have people given up totally?