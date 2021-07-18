Seven hurlers who featured in All-Ireland U20 win named for Cork against Tipp

HAVING won the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U20 hurling final last weekend, this year's squad are in championship action against Tipp on Tuesday night.

Pat Ryan and his selectors have called on seven of the hurlers who were involved in the victory over Dublin for this Munster semi-final, 7.30pm throw-in, live on TG4.

Dáire O'Leary moves from wing-back to number three, Ciarán Joyce is centre-back again, Darragh Flynn in the half-forwards and Pádraig Power up top. Cormac O'Brien, the captain, Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, all start here.

Cork's Darragh Flynn is tackled by Dublin's Tommy Kinnane and Andrew Dunphy. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly are technically U20 as well but having come on for the seniors in the loss to Limerick are ineligible for this grade, unless Cork move into the Munster final and the seniors lose in the qualifiers next Saturday.

It's still a strong Rebel starting 15 though, with midfielder Brian O'Sullivan from Kanturk doing well in the U20 final last December. Robbie Cotter was a match-winning sub for Blackrock in last year's county final, while Daniel Hogan was the standout in the Sars side that made the Rebel Óg P1 minor decider in 2020.

Eoin Downey, younger brother of Cork senior Robert, is corner-back, with Hayes, Cahalane and Ethan Twomey make it three St Finbarr's starters.

Jack Cahalane of Cork in action against Owen Fitzgerald of Kerry. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

It'll be a hectic few days for Cahalane and Hayes, as they were part of the Cork U20 football team that stunned Kerry last week and are back in Semple Stadium on Thursday night for the Munster final in that competition.

These matches are knockout, and Cork will be underdogs on the basis of the Premier's home advantage and the fact they'd a match to sharpen up, beating Waterford after extra time.

CORK (v Tipp U20):

1. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 3. Dáire O'Leary (Watergrasshill) 4. Cormac O'Brien (Newtownshandrum, c)

5. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s) 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr) 7. Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton) 9. Brian O'Sullivan (Kanturk)

10. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin) 11. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields) 12. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr's)

13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock) 14. Padraig Power (Blarney) 15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

Cian Long (Glen Rovers), Cillian O'Donovan (Douglas), Conor O'Leary (Ballincollig), Piaras O'Halloran (Ballygarvan), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), Sean Desmond (Watergrasshill).

Additional panel members:

Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), Padraic Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold), Paddy O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields), Conor Griffin (Newtownshandrum), Sean Walsh (Carrigtwohill), Brian Keating (Ballincollig).