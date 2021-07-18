Safety first for draghunt organisers as Samantha's Lass takes the honours on the hottest day of the year

THE true qualities of draghunting hounds was epitomized at Carrig Na Bhfear on Sunday morning when the Cork City and County Harriers association hosted the Munster championships.

To be fair, the Cork City and County Harriers association have consistently put the welfare of hounds as top of their priority list and decided to start the meet at 9am, while also reducing the Senior draghunts by at least 10 minutes.

In the end, the honours in the Senior draghunt went to the Dave and Damien Kidney trained Samantha’a Lass of Southern/Carriglaine Harriers and just for good measure their other hound Samantha’s Rose filled the runner up slot.

In conditions that many hounds found the humidity difficult to run in the winner showed a good turn of foot and to have a 1.2 in the first major meet on the draghunting calendar is always a special feeling.

“We are delighted as Samantha’s Rose was running in the Senior Maiden grade and she improved immensely running with her kennelmate, but Samantha’s Lass is a consistent hound, and she deserved this win,” said Dave Kidney.

The John and Brion O’Callaghan trained Authority of Northern Hunt in partnership with Darren Clarke ran a cracking race to snatch third ticket with pre- race favourite Slievemish Spring of Clogheen in fourth.

Indeed all hounds should take a bow for getting around the course as Little Miss and Mossgrove Lazy were the remaining placed hounds.

The west Cork based IHT club have certainly dominated the Senior Maiden grade so far this season and they followed the feat of the Kidney’s in the Senior race when the Gerry Murphy trained Tiger got the better of kennelmate Guinness.

The consistent Viper Whizz filled third place ahead of Comet, The Butcher Boy and Northern Belle.

Dave and Damien Kidney and family with Samantha’s Lass and Samantha’s Rose of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers who had a 1.2 in the Munster Senior draghunt at Carrig Na Bhfear.

Shanakiel Harriers hounds are flying in the Puppy grade and on this occasion, it was the Kieran Kearney trained Maxie Silver that took the honours ahead of the consistent Not Now Joy of Clogheen.

The Kearney kennel also filled third ticket with Max Diesel and the performances of Alliemae Jack, The Meg and Kenny’s Girl ensured they filled the minor tickets.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers father and daughter trainers Tristan and Olivia Herlihy when their youngster Shergar was crowned Puppy Maiden champion.

In another good finish the winner crossed the tape ahead of Northern Jess of the IHT and Kieran Kearney’s Mad Max 2 of Shanakiel Harriers.

The remaining placed hounds were Zion of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers with the IHT duo of Black Tornado and Price Reece the fifth and sixth hounds to cross the tape.

Results.

Munster Championship Senior: 1. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Samantha’s Gem (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Authority (Northern Hunt); 4. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 5. Little Miss (Griffin United);

6. Mossgrove Lazy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger (IHT); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 4. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 6. Northern Belle (IHT).

Puppy: 1. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 3. Max Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. All May Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Kenny’s Girl (Mayfield).

Puppy Maiden: 1. Shergar (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Northern Jess (IHT); 3. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Black Tornado (IHT); 6. Prince Reece (IHT).