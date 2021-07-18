Doireann O'Sullivan and Laura O'Mahony return for Rebels after injury

WHEN you watch your side win by 6-14 to 1-10 then you cannot help but be happy.

And that's exactly what Cork ladies football manager, Ephie Fitzgerald, was after their impressive win over Tipperary which sees them into the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies football championship.

Of course, there are areas that you won't be 100% happy with but it was a very positive day for the Rebels and not just for the result, as they also welcomed back Doireann O'Sullivan and Laura O'Mahony from injury, with the former showing she hasn't lost her touch with a great goal when she came on with 15 minutes to go.

So lots for Ephie and all involved to be happy with but he said the most pleasing factor was their attitude.

“We never gave up, we kept going to the end, we were relentless and I thought our fitness levels were phenomenal. It really hot out there and it reminded me a bit of temperatures we had in Bangkok a few years ago on an All-Stars trip.

“But the fact we finished out the game in conditions like that is a tribute to the girls. Obviously, we got minutes into Doireann and Laura today and Abbie O'Mahony came on as well to get some championship experience under her belt.

A good workout but fair play to Tipperary they put it up to us for long periods, but I think the strength of our panel and those fitness levels told in the end and we were pulling away as the game went on.

“We had to play today without the likes of Maire O'Callaghan, Orla Finn and then about an hour before the game Bríd O'Sullivan had to pull out with a slight hamstring injury but the girls who came in were outstanding.

“It took us a while to get going and we missed a number of goal chances, but I will never give out about that as once we are creating the chance then we are happy.

“But we need to be a bit more clinical and that's something we will look at in the coming weeks. That said I think we pushed up more on their kick-outs in the second half and put them under more pressure.

IMMENSE

“Some of our football was outstanding, Erika (O'Shea) and Melissa (Duggan) were driving on from the half-back line and I suppose with a quarter of an hour to go the game was really over, which is good for the heart when you get to my age!

“We will relax now and have a look at Waterford and Tyrone next week and prepare for them in two weeks.”