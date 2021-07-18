Colin Healy impressed with Cork City's defensive improvements

AFTER his side’s scoreless draw away to bottom side Wexford FC, Cork City manager Colin Healy was critical of the pitch in Ferrycarrig Park.

City were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time and Healy was pleased by the way his players defended to earn a point.

"It was always going to be difficult coming up here. The pitch, I thought was a disgrace. I’m not going to lie about it, I thought the pitch was very poor. I thought we didn’t start the game great.

"Alec Byrne getting sent-off didn’t help us. It was very difficult then in the second half.

We had to defend. We had to see out the game. Listen, we got a point, because we defended very well in the second half, but we are killing ourselves with Alec Byrne getting sent off.

"We’ve conceded silly goals in the last few weeks, but tonight with our defending, I thought we were very good. But, we are killing ourselves again getting a man sent-off.”

The dismissal of Byrne in the first half changed the complexity of the game and although, Healy felt that referee Mark Moynihan could have issued more cards throughout the game, the City boss had no arguments with his decision to send Byrne off.

“I think it’s a yellow card. I think it’s a yellow card but there are other decisions he could have given yellow cards for. I think Alec has been sloppy with his two tackles and it’s a red card.”

The warm weather made for difficult conditions for both teams to play in but being a man down made it even tougher for the City players. Healy has always praised the work ethic of his players this season, even when results haven’t gone their way and he was quick to acknowledge his players' fitness again against Wexford.

Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh on the ball for Cork City FC against Wexford.

“The pitch is the pitch. I thought the pitch was very very poor. It was a very dry pitch. I know it was hot. The boys' fitness levels are good. They will run all day and we needed them to. They did that and it’s because of that that, we got the point. They will run and run.

"They have a good attitude but again, the sending off in the first half had killed us.”

BOOST

One big positive on the night was the return of Josh Honohan to the pitch. The defender came on as a substitute late in the game to make his first appearance of the season. Honohan has been out of action for nearly a year after sustaining a knee injury in training but appears to be back to full fitness.

“It’s great to see Josh back. He’s been out a long time. He’s back in training now the last few weeks, so, it’s great to get him on the pitch, and listen, he’s a fantastic player, so, hopefully, we can keep him fit and get more game time into him.”

City will begin their FAI Cup campaign away to high-flying Sligo Rovers next looking to cause an upset. It’s not been a great season for the Rebel Army and the cup game will come as a welcome distraction to City. The Rebel Army have enjoyed a lot of success in the competition in recent years, winning it in 2016 and 2017 and although, it’s unlikely they will add to that this year, they will be hoping to put some sort of cup run together