Carrigaline hold their nerve to win on penalties and claim third place in the U14 CWSSL table

Springfield Ramblers 0

Carrigaline Hibs 0

(Carrigaline win 4-3 on penalties)

PENALTIES were needed to separate Springfield Ramblers and Carrigaline Hibs in this U14 league play-off game.

The match was played in blistering heat of John Murphy Memorial Park in Cobh last Saturday morning, and after the teams finished scoreless after full time, it went straight to penalties with Carrigaline coming out on top winning by four goals to three.

It was perhaps a fitting finish to the season with very little separating the sides in an entertaining match and full credit to both teams who gave a wonderful hours of football despite being played in one of the hottest days of the summer to date.

Chances came to both sides, with the visitors having the first chance in the third minute when Fiona O’Connell made a good run along the near side and passed to Eva Buckley who was marginally offside, with Buckley through on goal in the ninth minute only to be denied by Honor Cronin in the Springfield Ramblers goal.

Two minutes later Cronin was again called to block Kate Hayes’s effort as Carrigaline were beginning to dominate the game, another opportunity falling in the 13th minute when a free kick from 25 yards out was sent into the Springfield penalty area, but the defence held firm and cleared after some anxious moments inside the area.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Carrigaline Hibs in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U14 Playoff final in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield Ramblers had two good chances after the first water break when Gwen Murphy ran at the Carrigaline goal line but was well tackled by a Carrigaline defender inside the area while moments later Elle O’Donovan’s shot on goal was covered by Isobel O’Donovan in the Carrigaline goal.

The Carrigaline keeper Isobel O’Donovan was on hand again to block Gwen Murphy’s effort just inside the area in the 25th minute as the home side were beginning to drive forward forcing a couple of corners in the process as they looked to break the deadlock.

Two minutes into the second half Springfield’s Murphy ran down the near side chased by four Carrigaline defenders only to be denied by a fifth right at the near post, while at the other end Carrigaline’s Eva Buckley ran towards the Springfield goal only to be tackled by Clare Nash in front of goal.

Carrigaline started to apply pressure in the final stages of the game with chances falling to Fiona O’Connell, Buckley and McGrath all denied by the Springfield keeper while at the other end Carrigaline keeper did well to cover from an incoming Elle O’Donovan as the game eventually finished scoreless in a well balanced season end finale.

Penalties were required to spate the teams and with some excellent saves, missed opportunities and well taken spot kicks it was Carrigaline who came through winning 4-3 on spot kicks to claim third spot in the league.

Best for Springfield were keeper Honor Cronin, Gwen Murphy, Clare Nash and Elle O’Donovan, while Carrigaline’s best players were Isobel O’Donovan in goal, Ruth McGrath, Eva Buckley, Fiona O’Connell and Faye Hanratty.

Springfield Ramblers: Honor Cronin, Lily Cousins, Isabelle Snow, Sonia Bolton, Saidh McNurty, Naoime Meade, Elle O’Donovan, zara Costa, Swen Murphy, Erica Meade, Isabelle Owen, Amy Nash, Clare Nash.

Carrigaline Hibs: Isabelle O’Donovan, Erin Rose3 O’Brien, Sadhbh Menihane, Lucy Cotter, Sophie McCarthy, Faye Hanratty, Robyn O’Mahony, Fiona O’Connell, Eva Buckley, Ruth McGrath, Kate Hayes, Darcy Cronin, Madia Nago, Kacie Higgins.

Referee: Pat Cronin.