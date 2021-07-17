Cork will meet Clare or Waterford in the hurling qualifiers next weekend

Clare 2-25 Wexford 2-22

THE Banner roared into the second round of the qualifiers after a sizzling clash in sun-scorched Semple Stadium.

It means Brian Lohan's side will face Cork or Galway next weekend, as Waterford beat Laois 3-23 to 2-21 after a real battle today. The draw will take place on Monday morning and repeat pairings are ruled out; Clare already defeated the Déise in the Munster quarter-final.

Clare were electric for much of the first half, opening up an 11-point advantage, helped by a rocket of a Cathal Malone goal. Wexford, who hit the side-netting with a goal chance just before Malone raised the first green flag, rallied either side of half-time, clipping eight points without replay.

Clare’s Cathal Malone hit the first goal. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Eventually Clare settled and Wexford could never get back on level terms.

Tony Kelly was quiet by his All-Star standards, but Aidan McCarthy, David Reidy and Ryan Taylor all chipped in with 0-3 from play. Malone got through a pile of work and Sky Sports awarded corner-back Rory Hayes the official Man of the Match.

Sub Gary Cooney flicked the sliotar to the net in the closing stages after a Kelly point attempt dropped short, which sealed the victory, though Lee Chin lashed in a consolation goal with the last puck.

Chin and Conor McDonald were dangerous under high deliveries in the last quarter but Wexford had been toothless in the opening exchanges with just one forward anyway close to the Clare goal and it was during this spell they fell in arrears.

Lee Chin of Wexford in action against Rory Hayes of Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It's hard to see where Davy Fitzgerald goes from here as Wexford manager, out of the championship early again, despite only falling short in a classic Leinster semi-final to Kilkenny after extra time. There were penalty shouts waved away by ref Fergal Horgan at both ends, but Wexford can't have any complaints about the result.

Clare will be hard to beat next weekend, with three tough games behind them. Replacements Jack Browne and Mark Rogers were excellent when the game was on the line, and they've real momentum now.