Cork City sign former Southampton and Portsmouth defender

CORK City FC Women’s have completed the signing of Tiffany Taylor for the remainder of the 2021 Women’s National League season.

Taylor becomes the first new signature the club has secured this summer and also the first since manager Paul Farrell took charge of the senior side.

The defender has previously played in England for Southampton and Portsmouth and upon completing her quarantine following her move across the Irish sea, she has begun training with her new teammates.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for City, it's been a long time coming,” admits Taylor.

“I've been in touch with the club for a while now and can't thank them enough for all their help and now that I've finally signed I'm ready to get going.

“I've played in the FA WNL in the UK for many years and now I’m so excited to be able to experience a different environment and a new challenge.

“I love what the club has and where it is looking to go. Having the women’s team play at Turners Cross is amazing and I’m really looking forward to experiencing playing at the ground.

“I know City are a young and energetic side and they have so much quality so I’m hoping that I am able to help bring some experience to the team.

“With it being the off-season back in the United Kingdom this was a perfect time for me to come over, have a fresh start, and enjoy the beautiful game.

“I can't wait to get going and see if I can help the club push forward and back up the table where they belong!”

Farrell confirmed to the Echo recently that he was hoping to add to his squad in the near future as City are set to lose a number of its key players.

Lauren Egbuloniu is set to be the first of four players to leave the club in the coming days for college in the United States of America with Éabha O’Mahony and Sophie Liston to follow suit in the next couple of weeks.

Maria O’Sullivan returned from the States and rejoined the side during her summer break but she is also due to travel back to New York and begin her second year.

“We are looking to try and get one or two players in. We knew since the start of the season that the girls were going to America and that we would be looking for players in this period.

“It’s just about getting the right players in with technical ability and also that they are close enough to match fitness so we can throw them in straight away.”

Goalkeeper Leah Hayes Coen was also set to swap City for a college in America at the beginning of next year but she has already left the club in search of more game time and has joined Galway.