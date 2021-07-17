Douglas golfer Karl Bornemann wins Irish Seniors Close

KARL Bornemann captured his first national win in Waterford.

The Douglas golfer won the Irish Seniors Close in fine style after leading from start to finish. Bornemann was top of the leaderboard after day one and day two, and led by six strokes going into the final. He kept the field at arms distance in the final round and captured the national title in style.

“Delighted to get one over the line,” Bornemann told Golf Ireland, “I played really solidly today until the last few holes when I sort of knew it was done and I switched off a bit, but overall I played really solid golf.

"This is my first National title, I was beaten in the semi-final of the South of Ireland at one stage, I had a runner-up in the Ulster Stroke Play last year so a couple of close calls before this but delighted to finally get my hand on the trophy.”

Karl Bornemann (Douglas) on the second tee. Picture: Golffile/Thos Caffrey

Bornemann has been a mainstay on the Irish Senior Men’s Team since beginning his seniors golf career and, with this win, will be sure to play a key role in the Senior Men’s Home International Matches at Woodhall Spa next month.

There were hopes of a double win from Douglas as Peter O’Keeffe had reached the final four in the North of Ireland. Unfortunately, Peter lost the semi-final, but neither golfer will have a chance to relax as they’re back in action for Douglas with Senior Cup and Barton Shield matches scheduled over the weekend.

“It would have been nice for both of us to get it across the line but it’s great to bring back at least one trophy,” he said. “The celebrations will be fairly muted so the next thing is making sure we set ourselves up for the Senior Cup match.”