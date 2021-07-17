Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 09:48

Douglas golfer Karl Bornemann wins Irish Seniors Close

The Cork native won the Irish Seniors Close on Friday
Douglas golfer Karl Bornemann wins Irish Seniors Close

Karl Bornemann (Douglas) winner of the Irish Senior Men's Amateur Close Championship. Picture: Golffile/Thos Caffrey

Niall O’Shea

KARL Bornemann captured his first national win in Waterford. 

The Douglas golfer won the Irish Seniors Close in fine style after leading from start to finish. Bornemann was top of the leaderboard after day one and day two, and led by six strokes going into the final. He kept the field at arms distance in the final round and captured the national title in style.

“Delighted to get one over the line,” Bornemann told Golf Ireland, “I played really solidly today until the last few holes when I sort of knew it was done and I switched off a bit, but overall I played really solid golf. 

"This is my first National title, I was beaten in the semi-final of the South of Ireland at one stage, I had a runner-up in the Ulster Stroke Play last year so a couple of close calls before this but delighted to finally get my hand on the trophy.” 

Karl Bornemann (Douglas) on the second tee. Picture: Golffile/Thos Caffrey
Karl Bornemann (Douglas) on the second tee. Picture: Golffile/Thos Caffrey

Bornemann has been a mainstay on the Irish Senior Men’s Team since beginning his seniors golf career and, with this win, will be sure to play a key role in the Senior Men’s Home International Matches at Woodhall Spa next month.

There were hopes of a double win from Douglas as Peter O’Keeffe had reached the final four in the North of Ireland. Unfortunately, Peter lost the semi-final, but neither golfer will have a chance to relax as they’re back in action for Douglas with Senior Cup and Barton Shield matches scheduled over the weekend. 

“It would have been nice for both of us to get it across the line but it’s great to bring back at least one trophy,” he said. “The celebrations will be fairly muted so the next thing is making sure we set ourselves up for the Senior Cup match.”

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Keith Ricken: 'We don't want to bring them back to earth, we want them to fly'
The search is on to find new basketball referees ahead of the new season which starts in September The search is on to find new basketball referees ahead of the new season which starts in September
Mitchelstown Lawn Tennis Club gears up for 24-hour marathon Mitchelstown Lawn Tennis Club gears up for 24-hour marathon
other sportscork golf
Clare v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5

Cork hurlers will avoid Galway in qualifiers if Clare and Waterford both win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more