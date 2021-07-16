Cork hurlers will avoid Galway in qualifiers if Clare and Waterford both win

THE Cork hurlers will face one of Clare or Waterford in the second round of the qualifiers if both counties win this weekend.

The Rebels lost their Munster semi-final against Limerick but received a bye in the opening round of the back door games, as did Galway, beaten by Dublin in Leinster.

This Saturday Wexford face Clare and Waterford are raging favourites to beat Laois. Wexford beat Laois and Clare defeated Waterford in the opening phase of the provincial championships and aren't permitted to face each other again in the backdoor.

Therefore, if the Banner and the Déise prevail, one of them will take on Galway and the other Cork, on Saturday-Sunday, July 24/25. If Wexford and Waterford win, it'll be an open draw between those teams, the Rebels and the Tribe.

Cork lost to Waterford in the 2020 Munster semi-final while the last championship meeting with Clare was in 2019, in the Munster round-robin series, when the home side win in rain-swept Ennis.

The draw will take place on Monday morning on RTÉ Radio 1 at 8.35am.

The two counties left standing the weekend after next will clash with the runners-up from the Kilkenny-Dublin and Limerick-Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Those matches are on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Again, repeat pairings will be avoided, so if Cork got through and Limerick were beaten by Tipp, the Rebels would automatically face the losers of the Leinster final.