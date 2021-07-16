GAA preview: Shock needed to shake predictable football championship 

But possibly most important of all, they will have to win the kick-out battle in midfield, and all the evidence available to us from this year’s league campaigns and last weekend’s provincial semi-finals suggest that Cork will have their work cut out to pilfer enough ball from David Moran, Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry to really dominate them.
Ultimately, the answer ended up being Galway, as goals from Matthew Tierney and Paul Kelly got them over the line in their tight semi-final against the Rossies by 2-11 to 0-12.