Cork were worthy winners against Meath so it would be a shock if they lost to Tipp 

A WIN for Cork tomorrow over Tipperary will see them through to the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

The Rebels travel to Sean Tracey Park in Tipperary Town to take on their Munster rivals and will be expected to take the points on offer and drive on in the championship.

CORK (v Tipperary):

M O’Brien (c); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, C O’Shea, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Scally.

Last Saturday they got their campaign off to a winning start over Meath, in what was a close and physical game.

Before a ball was kicked Cork were firm favourites to top their group but someone forgot to tell Meath that last Saturday.

Credit to the Royal county they put it up to the Rebels and Brid O’Sullivan’s goal just before half-time, along with two late points from Eimear Scally proved to be vital scores in their win.

Meath set up very defensively and when they lose possession pull everyone back. Then once they regain the ball they move forward at pace and are extremely difficult to stop with the pace and physicality of some of their players.

So that encounter will have done Cork a lot of good to get a game like that under their belts and to shake off the cobwebs after their loss to Dublin in the league final.

Cork were worthy winners against Meath and it would be a shock if they lost out to Tipp.

Even with home advantage they should be no match for the visitors and expect the likes of Ciara O’Sullivan, Sadhbh O’Leary, Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan and Roisin Phelan to play their part in ensuring Cork make it two from two.

There were a number of other pluses for Cork last week, with the return of Marie Ambrose to action after being injured for the most of two years. She had an outstanding game at corner-back and it was great to see her back in action and will add to the competition for places going forward.

Aine O’Sullivan also returned after a few weeks out and played her part in their win. Doireann O’Sullivan is also expected to play some part tomorrow as she is also making her way back from the injury table.

On the flip side Maire O’Callaghan and Orla Finn both had to go off injured against Meath and Niamh Cotter is also still out.

But it should be another win for Cork as they bid to stop Dublin’s drive for five.

On a different note PRO of Cork Ladies Football, Peter O’Leary, stepped down during the week due to work commitments. He was an outstanding PRO over the last number of years and did a huge amount of work to promote both the inter-county and local club scene.

He will be a huge loss to Cork ladies football but it is good to hear that he will continue to referee and remain as a delegate for Inch Rovers.

He will be a hard act to follow and all wish Peter well going forward and I have no doubt he will be at plenty of games as a supporter when he can.